Libraries Continue To Support Communities During Closures & Social Distancing

Although the buildings that make up Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, library staff have continued to be hard at work meeting the needs of the communities they serve.

“We know that many people are struggling to find jobs, apply for unemployment, navigate school decisions, and find access to free services, and we want to assure everyone that we are still available to help virtually,” says Library Director Clara Russell. “We have many, many resources and services that are available free through our website, and our librarians are here to answer questions by phone, email, or online chat.”

FBCL began curbside pick-up service in May, enabling library patrons to request books and pick them up in the libraries’ parking lots. The maximum number of books that can be checked out has increased from 10 to 20 per library card.

The library system has also introduced “Book Bundles,” which do not count toward the 20-item limit. Each Book Bundle consists of five items selected by library staff. Patrons pick a category, and librarians will choose selections related to that category.

“Some patrons may not have a title in mind and usually opt to browse the book shelves until they find something that appeals to them,” says Russell. “Book bundles are the 2020 version of ‘browsing the shelves’ and discovering a new favorite author or book.”

There is a limit of three Book Bundles per library card. Patrons can request Book Bundles by calling their nearest library.

Several of the libraries also include digital book displays, or “book carousels,” on their Facebook pages. These digital displays often feature Staff Picks or new books in the collection. Digital book displays on the FBCL online catalog highlight bestsellers in different categories, as well as Staff Picks.

The libraries’ eLibrary collection of digital materials (e-books, e-audiobooks, movies, music, and magazines) can be downloaded from the FBCL website, becoming an even more popular option for people who prefer to stay home.

Texas residents who do not have FBCL’s library card, or whose library card is expired, may apply for a new card or renew an existing card by completing an online application on the FBCL website.

Before the libraries closed, many people came to the library to use FBCL’s computers, Internet, and WiFi. FBCL’s WiFi access continues to be accessible in all of the libraries’ parking lots, and mobile WiFi hotspots are available for checkout, on a first-come, first-served basis, to Fort Bend County residents with a valid FBCL library card.

The libraries’ online Homework Help service – Brainfuse – saw a dramatic increase in use when students started virtual schooling at home this year. The free service, which makes live tutors available online for students in grades K through 12, saw a 308% increase in usage in August 2020 over the previous year at the same time. The service was used by Fort Bend County residents more than 9,450 times in August, which was a partial month for many area schools.

Youth librarians have been busy keeping FBCL’s weekly children’s activities available online for the families of the county. Recorded Story Times can be enjoyed online from the comfort and safety of home.

Story Time, Mother Goose Time for infants, and Toddler Time videos, made by familiar faces from the libraries’ youth departments, are accessible on the FBCL YouTube channel and on the online calendar of virtual events. New videos are added each week.

Free activity packets for preschoolers are available through FBCL’s curbside pick-up service; simply call the libraries’ Youth Services departments to request them.

FBCL’s Adult Services librarians have also restructured their programming and classes so that they are available virtually and can be enjoyed online from the comfort and safety of home.

Technology classes are available in the form of recorded how-to tutorials that are available on FBCL’s website and YouTube channel for adult programming. Job hunters and students wanting to improve their computer skills – from basic computer use to advanced MS Excel features – are able to access online tutorials from the convenience of home.

The isolation resulting from the pandemic has been hard on many people. Readers who enjoyed the companionship and social exchange of FBCL’s book clubs are now able to continue interacting with other book lovers through the libraries’ live-streamed, online book clubs. Readers register for the book clubs on FBCL’s online calendar for virtual programs, and the library emails a link for the book club’s Zoom/WebEx meeting to all who have signed up.

As always, librarians are available by phone, email, or online chat to assist library patrons with reference questions. Contact information for each branch is located on the FBCL website.