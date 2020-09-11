Katy ISD Announces Ticketing, Attendance Plans for Sports Events

By George Slaughter

Legacy and Rhodes stadiums will be filled only to 50% capacity for sporting events this fall, under ticketing and attendance plans announced by the district in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district said it will sell tickets to 40% of stadium capacity, with the remaining 10% to account for late-arriving passholders and parents of athletes. Ticket pre-sales will be online only at two websites:

Purchasing Varsity Football Tickets

On Mondays and Tuesdays, coaches and fine arts directors will be provided a link to share with parents for presale ticket purchases. The link will be live on Monday mornings. Tickets sold from this link will be for sections other than those designated as students or fine arts.

Parents can purchase up to four tickets for contests at Legacy Stadium, or three tickets for contests at Rhodes Stadium, which has a smaller capacity. Ticket prices are $6 for adults, $4 for students, plus a 10% online convenience fee.

Campus administrators will provide students a separate link, which will be live on Monday morning. Tickets sold from this link will be for designated student sections only. Students can purchase up to one ticket each. Tickets are $4, plus a 10% online convenience fee. Student seating will be based on the 50% capacity order from state officials.

On Wednesdays, remaining tickets will be available to the general public for purchase. A public link will be provided at 9 a.m. that day for the Katy ISD athletics website and the eTix websites.

There will be no limit to the number of tickets available for general public purchase. Ticket prices will be $6 for adults and $4 for students, plus a 10% online convenience fee not to exceed six dollars.

On Thursdays through Saturdays, the public link will be updated at 9 a.m. to reflect game day ticket pricing. Tickets will remain on sale until the game is either sold out or has concluded. Ticket prices will be $10 for adults and $5 dollars for students, plus a 10% online convenience fee not to exceed six dollars.

Games that are sold out will be announced through notices to the campuses, the Katy ISD athletics website, and the eTix website.

Purchasing Tickets for High School and Junior High School On-Campus Contests

Tickets will be sold at the gate for up to 40$ capacity, with the remaining 10% for passholders and late-arriving parents for contests at high school and junior high school campus.

Parents will be provided with a Parent Card that can be presented to ticket sellers.

For Class 6A contests, tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students. For Class 5A contests, tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for students.

Passes are accepted for all contests for members of the Texas Association of Sports Officials, Texas Girls Coaches Association, Texas High School Athletic Directors Association, and Texas High School Coaches Association.

Katy school district employee identification cards are accepted for that individual employee at varsity football games. Those cards are accepted, and allow for one employee guest, at all other contests.

Watching Contests Via Livestream and Team Schedules

As in recent years, all varsity football games at Legacy and Rhodes stadiums will be livestreamed, for a fee, by Texan Live. For more information, visit the Texan Live website.

The updated varsity football schedule for Katy ISD teams is at the Katy ISD athletics website.

For more information about district sports ticketing and attendance polices, email athletics@katyisd.org.

For ticketing and attendance policies for out-of-district contacts, contact those particular school districts.