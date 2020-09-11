Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Marking 19 Years Since the September 11th Terrorist Attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement marking 19 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks:

“Nineteen years ago, Islamic terrorists crashed planes into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York, crashed a plane into the Pentagon, and had hijacked a plane headed toward Washington, D.C. that crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

“Over three thousand innocent American lives were taken that day through acts of pure evil. Thousands of Americans lost husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters that day, and we still mourn the loss of their loved ones nineteen years later.

“September 11, 2001 was a watershed day in American history. Our freedoms and our very way of life came under attack. But Americans met the smoke, the haze, the evil, and the darkness of that day with courage, strength, self-sacrifice, and generosity. Many brave first responders paid the ultimate price and embodied the very best of our country. We emerged from the rubble united.

“Today, we stand together and remember the fallen, and show profound gratitude for the men and women who selflessly answered the call to defend our country. The service of our U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement, and first responders ensures that our nation continues to represent a beacon of freedom for all, even when our resolve is tested. These sacrifices will never be forgotten.”