Participate In Libraries’ Book Clubs From Home  

Book lovers don’t need to let COVID-19 social distancing keep them from sharing their opinions and feelings about books with other readers.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer an online option for book-club meetings this fall – all book-club meetings will take place online through Zoom/WebEx so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. They can be picked up from the libraries through FBCL’s Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Digital versions of some books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will take place over the Internet via Zoom/WebEx, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Zoom/WebEx sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in September is as follows:

Wednesday, September 2, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Literary Lunch League Book Club

The book to be discussed is The 7-1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, written by Stuart Turton.

Tuesday, September 8, 2:00-3:00 pm – Mission Bend Book Club

The book to be discussed is Call the Midwife, written by Jennifer Worth.

Thursday, September 10, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is Where’d You Go, Bernadette, written by Maria Semple.

Thursday, September 10, 1:30 pm – Novel Expectations Book Club

The book to be discussed is Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, written by Gail Honeyman.

Thursday, September 10, 4:00-5:00 pm – Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Anime Club

The book to be discussed is Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, created by Alan Moore. (This title is available on hoopla or in print. Please call the library to check on availability of print copies.)

Friday, September 11 – “Author of the Month” Book Talk (pre-recorded video)

In FBCL’s Author of the Month series, learn more about your favorite authors, or hear about new authors and discover something fresh and exciting to read! In this segment, Brandon Solomon from the Missouri City Branch shares highlights of books, audiobooks, and apps for book lovers. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Monday, September 14, 7:00-8:00 pm – University Branch Book Club

The book to be discussed is Just Mercy, written by Bryan Stevenson.

Wednesday, September 16 – Book Talk (pre-recorded video)

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of a featured book and share their thoughts on it. Hear about books that might not have been on your radar – you may discover a new favorite! In this episode, hear about The Martian, a science fiction novel written by Andy Weir. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Thursday, September 17, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Book Break Book Club

The book to be discussed is Educated: A Memoir, written by Tara Westover.

Saturday, September 19, 11:00-11:45 am – Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club

The book to be discussed is Ex Machina, Volume 1, created by Brian K. Vaughan.

Tuesday, September 22, 3:00-4:00 pm – Booked on Crime Mystery Book Club

The book to be discussed in Magpie Murders, written by Anthony Horowitz. (This title is available on hoopla or in print. Please call the library to check on availability of print copies.)

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the book club meetings so that a link to the Zoom/WebEx sessions can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.