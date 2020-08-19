Libraries Present Introductory Technology How-To Videos Online  

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of introductory video demonstrations in September to introduce people to various aspects of computer use and technology.

These how-to videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

Each topic includes multiple sub-topics, and participants can choose to view the whole series or the individual parts of their choice.

The schedule for September is as follows:

“Intro to Canva” – Thursday, September 3.

Canva is a free, online graphic-design tool. Canva’s easy-to-use interface provides access to millions of photographs, graphics, and fonts, enabling the user to create designs for web or print. Learn how this tool can be used to create blog graphics, Facebook covers, flyers, posters, invitations, presentations, and more.

“How to Download Apps Onto a Android Phone” – Tuesday, September 8.

In this video tutorial, learn how to search for and download apps onto an android phone. The device used in the video is a Google Pixel 3A, so some features on different phones may appear slightly different.

“Resumé Workshop with MS Word” – Wednesday, September 9.

In this video tutorial, learn how to use MS Word templates to create or update a resumé.

“Intro to MS Word” — Monday, September 14.

Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. Different segments in this multi-part series will demonstrate various features, such as text effects, changing font style and size, adding images, footnotes and endnotes, page numbers, tables, mail merge, and more.

“Intro to MS Excel” – Monday, September 21.

Learn the basics of using this spreadsheet software program, which features calculation tools that are helpful for financial and statistical needs. In this multi-part series, learn how to use different features of MS Excel, such as formulas, filters, tables and graphs, pivot tables, VLOOKUP function, and more.

“Intro to MS PowerPoint” – Monday, September 28.

Learn the basics of using this slideshow-presentation software program. In this multi-part series, learn how to use different features of MS PowerPoint, such as creating slides, inserting text and pictures, and adding transitions and animations.

For more information, call Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).