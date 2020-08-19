Katy ISD’s First Day of School Receives an A+ Grade  

KATY [August 19, 2020] – This morning, thousands of Katy Independent School District students successfully engaged in a ‘return to school’ for the history books! As part of Katy ISD’s first three weeks of school, all Katy ISD learners participated in virtual learning — reconnecting with friends, teachers and other school personnel via a personal or district-issued smart device.

“The success we’ve seen in today’s launch of district-wide virtual instruction is due to every single Katy ISD staff member, parent and student who has been working diligently to get ready for the first day of school,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “Over the summer, school and district staff put in countless hours developing curriculum and protocols to ensure that we could meet both the educational and safety needs of our 84,000 students, as we continue to navigate the COVID situation,” added Gregorski.

Preparation for the BIG day, required all hands-on deck from staff across the district. Behind the scenes, over the past weeks, teachers, campus staff and technology personnel have been preparing and distributing technology devices, for more than 31,000 students in need.

In addition to making every effort to ensure no child would be left offline during virtual learning, Katy ISD is providing students with nutritious meals. The District’s Nutrition & Food Service Department distributed 4,000 meals to students today, as part of its Curbside “Grab and Go” Meal Distribution Program. Meals are available to all Katy ISD students from August 19 through September 4, at 23 distribution sites, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals can be picked up at the site that is most convenient for parents. Additional information about cost, payment options and menus can be found at the Katy ISD Smart Restart webpage.

For the next three weeks, all Katy ISD students will receive their academic instruction either through Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) or through Intermittent School to Home Virtual Instruction. On Tuesday, September 8, students opting for in-person instruction will return to their designated campus. Downloadable Videos:

Downloadable Pictures: