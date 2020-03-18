UHV cancels events through end of semester  

The University of Houston-Victoria canceled on Tuesday all university events through the end of the spring semester as part of its adjustment of operations in response to the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Cancellations include all UHV Homecoming events scheduled for March 30 through April 4 and the International Festival on April 17. In addition, the UHV Jaguars’ spring athletic season came to an end on Monday when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled the remainder of the season because of COVID-19.

“This is something that none of us has experienced before, but we are keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff in mind with each decision that we make,” UHV President Bob Glenn said.

UHV administrators will decide at the end of March whether to postpone the May 16 spring commencement ceremony and will update graduating students at that time.

The university’s residence halls in Jaguar Village on the Houston Highway will remain open with limited food service available. Students who choose to move out of the residence halls will be eligible for a prorated housing refund or may apply their housing fees to the fall semester.

UHV has a COVID-19 website at www.uhv.edu/alert that is constantly updated. A list of useful questions and answers also is posted on the website.