Big Bend National Park To Reduce Services Due To Coronavirus

Alpine, Texas – (March 17, 2020)

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice that Big Bend National Park will be initiating several closures and staffing changes effective March 17th due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Until further notice, the following areas of Big Bend National Park will be affected:

All Big Bend National Park visitor centers and contact stations will be closed.

All formal interpretive programming and special events scheduled for the next 60 days will be cancelled

Interpreters will do roving interpretation and visitor contact, maintaining recommended social distances

The Boquillas Port of Entry will be closed, effective Wednesday, March 18

Camping Outstanding permits for group campsites will be cancelled for those whose trips have not yet begun, and group campsites will be closed when current parties vacate All backcountry campsites with capacities > 10 people will be closed to further reservations, and existing permits for groups > 10 people will be cancelled when current itineraries expire Backcountry camping will be restricted to those sites available for advance reservations on recreation.gov Individual sites in developed campgrounds have a capacity of 8 people. These will remain open to advance reservations and first-come, first-served self-registration (subject to change) River trips in the National Park will be restricted to groups of 10 or less

Special Use Permits and Research Permits No new permits will be issued Existing permittees for the next 60 days will be notified that activities are restricted to groups of no more than 10 people

Concessions The hotel will remain open The bar will be closed as well as the salad bar The restaurant will attempt to maximize take-out Restaurant capacity will be reduced and tables spread out to maximize distance between parties Patio dining will be allowed to continue through the end of April with reduced capacity and tables spread out to maximize distance between parties (subject to change) Indoor spaces (e.g. stores, registration area) will be restricted to no more than 10 people, including staff The RV campground at Rio Grande Village will remain open



Visit Big Bend reminds those already visiting the Big Bend area during this busy season that the surrounding communities of Marathon, Study Butte, Terlingua and Lajitas are other options if these changes impact your stay. Hotels and restaurants will be open during this time. Some businesses may change or reduce hours. For the latest details on what areas are affected and other closures or operational changes, please go to visitbigbend.com or check our Facebook page or twitter feed.