HCPH | COVID-19 Testing Sites Rumors

Harris County Public Health, along with the City of Houston and community partners are working to establish COVID-19 testing sites. We will announce the locations and procedures when details are finalized.

Despite reports, the sites are NOT scheduled to open on March 18. Please do not show up to a location you may have heard is a testing site. You will NOT be tested for COVID-19, and your presence could unintentionally put others at risk, cause delays, and interrupt the healthcare professionals who are working expeditiously to open the testing sites.

Anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Harris County residents without access to healthcare can call the triage line for COVID-19-related questions at 713-634-1110 from 9am-7pm, 7 days a week.

For more information on COVID-19, please go to www.readyharris.com or www.hcphtx.org.