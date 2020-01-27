Learn The Basics Of Beekeeping At Library Program               

Fort Bend County Libraries will present the program “Bees & Beekeeping” on Saturday, February 15, beginning at 10:00 am, in the Meeting Room at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

Danessa “Nes” Yaschuk, head beekeeper with SweetNes Honey, will talk about the life of the honeybee, pollination, and the importance of honeybees and other pollinators. She will provide an overview of working with honeybees and what is involved in the keeping of bees and their colonies. Learn basic facts about honeybees and the pests and diseases that can affect them. Yaschuk will also discuss the supplies and equipment that are recommended for beekeeping.

An advanced beekeeper, Yaschuk is Vice President of the Fort Bend County Beekeepers Association.

This program is made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).