NWP Raises $25,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital with “Round Up” Holiday Campaign

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 – Beginning the new year with a generous commitment to its community, NWP Group has raised $25,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital through their “Holiday Round Up” campaigns, in which customers were asked to round their purchase up to the next dollar during each transaction. NWP collected these guest donations at more than 25 retail locations including their proprietary convenience store brand, QMart, as well as their Burger King locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. With a cut-out tree at each store, customers were able to track their collective progress and aim for the goal set for each location, articulated by the number inside the golden star atop each tree.

Thanks to this campaign, NWP is helping countless children in the Houston community. Texas Children’s Hospital spokesperson, Tarryn Lankford, says of the campaign, “We are so grateful for [NWP’s] support for TCH”. The formal check presentation will be at 3:30 pm on January 29, 2020 at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, honoring the hardworking NWP QMart employees who raised the most for Texas Children’s along with the Texas Children’s Hospital team members who will receive the check.