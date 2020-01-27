Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will be hosting a Keys to Success in Fort Bend County Fruit Production talk open to the public this Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center located at 1330 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Deborah Birge, an Advanced Trained Fort Bend County Master Gardener in Citrus and Home Fruit Production will discuss best planting, culture and maintenance techniques as well as an overview of the varieties offered at the fruit tree sale.

Our annual Fruit Tree Sale will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (or until sold out). The sale will be held at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in the George Pavilion located at 4310 Hwy 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

Visit https://fbmg.org/events/annual-sales/fruit-citrus-tree-sale/ for additional information.