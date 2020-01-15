Word Art, Money-Management, & More For Teens At Cinco Ranch Branch Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

In February, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present the following programs for the Young Adult community.

YA Program: How Money Works – Saturday, February 8 , 10:30 am-12:00 noon, Multi-purpose Room. Teens in grades 9-12 will learn the basics of finance management. Get tips on avoiding the debt trap, investing and saving money, and building a solid financial house. Teens will also hear about the time value of money, the theory of decreasing responsibility, and the Rule of 72.

– Saturday, , 10:30 am-12:00 noon, Multi-purpose Room. Teens in grades 9-12 will learn the basics of finance management. Get tips on avoiding the debt trap, investing and saving money, and building a solid financial house. Teens will also hear about the time value of money, the theory of decreasing responsibility, and the Rule of 72. Young Adult Book Club – Wednesday, February 12 , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. Teen readers in grades 9 through 12 will have the opportunity to meet with others who share the same love for great books, and have a lively discussion on the reasons a book or its characters were liked or disliked. Those attending the book-club meeting in February are invited to talk about Love and Other Train Wrecks , written by Leah Konen.

– Wednesday, , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. Teen readers in grades 9 through 12 will have the opportunity to meet with others who share the same love for great books, and have a lively discussion on the reasons a book or its characters were liked or disliked. Those attending the book-club meeting in February are invited to talk about , written by Leah Konen. YA Program: Thumbtack Word-Art for Teens – Wednesday, February 19 , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. Teens in grades 9-12 will create a fun, easy, and inexpensive piece of wall art with thumbtacks. Materials for this activity are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration is required.

– Wednesday, , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. Teens in grades 9-12 will create a fun, easy, and inexpensive piece of wall art with thumbtacks. Materials for this activity are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration is required. Young Adult Advisory Council – Wednesday, February 26, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. At this monthly meeting, teens in grades 9 through 12 are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Earn volunteer/service hours and meet new friends while helping to shape the future of library services for teens!

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, or to register for the word-art workshop, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.