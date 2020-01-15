Oakbend Medical Center Receives Wharton Chamber Business Of The Year Award          

Richmond, TX…OakBend Medical Center has received Wharton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year Award.

The award was started in 2009 to recognize excellence in businesses whose practices make a positive impact on the Wharton economy and wellbeing. Over the past eleven years, the award has earned respect and admiration among the Wharton community.

“We are honored to receive the Business of the Year Award by the Wharton Chamber of Commerce,” stated Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center. “We are proud of the difference we have made in the community and look forward to many more years of partnership with the Wharton and surrounding area residents.”

OakBend will be honored at the Chamber’s 101th Annual Banquet on March 19, 2020.

About OakBend Medical Center

OakBend Medical Center is the last remaining independent, nonprofit hospital in the Greater Houston area, providing exceptional service with its three hospitals and many specialty centers. OakBend follows an innovative model of care that makes the patient the captain of the care team, up-ending the traditional approach to nursing where the doctors and nurses act as leaders of the team. This patient-centered care drives OakBend’s services and programs, including its signature No Wait ER, an advanced trauma center and the Jack and Billie Wendt Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) unit.

We remain committed to developing the very best ways to care for our patients, ensuring a healthy future for generations to come.

