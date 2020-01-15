Learn Job-Search Survival Tips At Cinco Ranch Branch Library  

Have you been searching for a job and not having any luck? Maybe it’s time for a change in your game plan. Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a free, two-part series of “Job-Search Survival Tips,” beginning on Monday, February 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, in the Multi-purpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy. The series will continue on Tuesday, February 11, at the same place and time. Different topics are discussed each night.

The two-part series is designed to help all job-hunters, from those applicants applying for a position at a fast-food restaurant to executives looking for a position in a large company. The tips that are presented can help any applicant plan a more efficient job hunt and make a more favorable impression.

Learn tips on writing a better resumé, researching prospective employers, interviewing and non-verbal skills, making a great first impression, networking, and much more. By developing an organized plan of action, the applicant is able to experience a more efficient job hunt with an increased chance of success.

In the series, a team of 8 professionals, with decades of experience in corporate America between them, will share their insight and the experiences they themselves have had in the business world – from the perspective of the employer doing the hiring as well as the employee looking for a job. The job-search survival team includes business owners and a mixture of retired and working professionals – all of whom volunteer their time for this workshop.

Refreshments for the workshop were made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is not required, and late arrivals are welcome. For more information, call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311, or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.