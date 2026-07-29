Silver Alert: Missing 67-Year-Old Johnny Kelly

Official alert status: ACTIVE
Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.
Johnny Kelly
- Age: 67 Years
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Height: 6'1'
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Hair: Gray
- Eyes: Brown
Additional information: Last seen wearing an olive green baseball cap, red glasses, olive green T-shirt, and cargo shorts
Last Seen
6100 Block of Eckhert Blvd San Antonio, TX at 10:27 PM on Jul 25, 2026
If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.
Information may also be reported to San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.
View the official Texas DPS alert
This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.