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  • Jul 29, 2026

Silver Alert: Missing 67-Year-Old Johnny Kelly

Official alert status: ACTIVE

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.

Official alert photograph of Johnny Kelly
Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Johnny Kelly

  • Age: 67 Years
  • Gender: Male
  • Race: White
  • Height: 6'1'
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • Hair: Gray
  • Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing an olive green baseball cap, red glasses, olive green T-shirt, and cargo shorts

Last Seen

6100 Block of Eckhert Blvd San Antonio, TX at 10:27 PM on Jul 25, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.

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