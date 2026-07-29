Silver Alert: Missing 67-Year-Old Johnny Kelly

Official alert status: ACTIVE

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.

Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Johnny Kelly

Age: 67 Years

67 Years Gender: Male

Male Race: White

White Height: 6'1'

6'1' Weight: 210 lbs

210 lbs Hair: Gray

Gray Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing an olive green baseball cap, red glasses, olive green T-shirt, and cargo shorts

Last Seen

6100 Block of Eckhert Blvd San Antonio, TX at 10:27 PM on Jul 25, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.