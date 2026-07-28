Goetz Family Awards More Than $80,000 in Scholarships to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Members and Alumni

HOUSTON – The Goetz Family is proud to announce the recipients of the second annual Goetz Family Future Leaders Program Scholarships, awarding more than $80,000 in scholarships to graduating members and returning scholars from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) as they pursue higher education.

Now in its second year, the Goetz Family Future Leaders Program continues to invest in the next generation of leaders by helping outstanding Club members overcome financial barriers to college, university, and trade school. This year’s scholarships recognize students who have demonstrated leadership, academic achievement, resilience, and a commitment to creating bright futures.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Goetz Family for their continued investment in our Club members,” said Kevin Hattery, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “Their generosity is creating life-changing opportunities for young people and helping them pursue their educational and career goals with confidence.”

Class of 2026 Scholarship Recipients

Alexandria R.

Andisha A.

Antonio M.

Cayden H.

Emmanuel O.

Francisco N.

Jocelyn I.

Malik H.

Tay’Vion H.

Varia J.

Yancy E.

Class of 2025 Second-Year Scholarship Recipients

Aysha S.

Brooklyn B.

Camille H.

Jayla J.

Ezekiel C.

Established through the Goetz Family’s legacy investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, the Goetz Family Future Leaders Program supports graduating Club members as they pursue post-secondary education while helping remove financial barriers that can stand in the way of their success. The initiative also invests in the professional development of BGCGH staff, creating opportunities that strengthen both the organization and the communities it serves.

“The future is bright because of these remarkable young leaders,” said Bill Goetz. “It is an honor for our family to support students who have worked hard, demonstrated strong character, and are committed to making a positive difference in their communities. We look forward to seeing all they accomplish.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston congratulates each scholarship recipient and thanks the Goetz Family for their extraordinary commitment to expanding educational opportunities for Club members and investing in the leaders of tomorrow.