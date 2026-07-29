Goats return to Houston Arboretum to “mow” the Ravine area starting Tuesday, August 4

Public is welcome to come and view the goats from GoatScaping LLC as they work

HOUSTON, July 22, 2026 – Vegetation-eating goats will return to Houston Arboretum & Nature Center from August 4-11 to clear understory brush and vegetation in the northwest corner of the 155-acre nature sanctuary. Between 300 and 400 goats from GoatScaping LLC will graze a seven-acre area around the Ravine, the 610 Parking Loop, and the Event Lawn, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to mechanical clearing and chemical treatments. This year’s goat visit is made possible by funding from The Radoff Family Foundation.

Houstonians may remember seeing the adorable goats at the Houston Arboretum over the last several years, where they provided a natural alternative to clearing invasive or aggressive plant species instead of mowing or using chemicals. Goats are effective at reducing brush overgrowth, green briars, poison ivy, ragweed, and other undesirable plant species.

“The goats from GoatScaping will target dense understory brush, including overgrown native plants like Cherry Laurel, Yaupon, and Elderberry, and invasive species such as Chinese and Japanese Privet, Camphor Tree, Air Potato, and Mexican Hydrangea,” says Stephen Benigno, Conservation Director for the Houston Arboretum. “The Ravine actually has topography, making it an ideal location to implement goat browsing since the steep slopes present challenges for mechanical and manual removal of these species.”

“Since 2020, the goats have been a tremendous asset in helping us manage unwanted vegetation while reducing the need for more labor-intensive methods,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Houston Arboretum. “They also provide a fun and educational experience for visitors, especially families with children.”

The public is welcome to take photos and view the goats at work during the time they are there, although the Arboretum staff asks that guests do not touch, engage with, or feed the animals, for the safety of both the animals and guests. Visit https://houstonarboretum.org/conservation/ecological-restoration-and-land-stewardship/grazing/ to learn more and for updates on the goats’ arrival and departure.

The Houston Arboretum is open daily from 7 am – 7:30 pm March-October and 7 am – 6 pm November-February. Parking is $6.50, and it is free on Thursdays and every Second Sunday for the general public and free every day for Arboretum Members. Guests can enter at 4501 Woodway Dr. or at 120 West Loop North off of Interstate 610.

To learn more about the Arboretum, please visit https://houstonarboretum.org/. You can also get more information by calling the Houston Arboretum at 713-681-8433.