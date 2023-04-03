Houston Arboretum hosts Field Notes environmental symposium April 13-14

Public is invited to participate

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hosting Field Notes, an interactive and intimate environmental symposium to connect Houston area practitioners to share their on-the-ground knowledge and discuss larger conservation initiatives. The two-day event, scheduled for Thursday April 13 and Friday, April 14, is open to the public for anyone interested in learning about conservation and restoration in an urban setting.

The goal of the Field Notes symposium is to foster meaningful dialogue across multi-disciplinary fields – practitioners, educators, designers, landscapers, planners, engineers, and contractors – regarding the methods, management, and messaging for ecological restoration in an urban setting. Participants will connect, compare notes, learn best practices, and become better educators and experts to support and strengthen urban ecological restoration practices, foster collaboration, and encourage innovation to benefit the Greater Houston Region.

All indoor presentations will be at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center Building. The address is 120 West Loop North (610 Parking Loop) or 4501 Woodway Drive. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear presentations on relevant topics, engage in panel/facilitated discussions, as well as small group breakout sessions, and attend guided walking tours of the Arboretum.

Registration will be capped at 100 people so that the Arboretum can assure successful interaction between presenters and attendees and to facilitate effective field tours and breakout sessions.

“We are excited to open this to the public since so many people in the Houston area are interested and engaged in ecological issues that affect them and their families,” says Debbie Markey, Houston Arboretum’s Executive Director. “The symposium will have some of the best and the brightest from nonprofits, foundations, government entities and the private sector who will educate, enlighten and also learn from their peers.”

Sessions begin at 9 a.m. each day, with coffee and water available at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 13 – Day 1

Morning Session – WHY

The need for the Arboretum’s recent restoration and the region’s larger green movement.

Presenters

Debbie Markey, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Jaime Gonzalez, The Nature Conservancy

Kelli Ondracek, Houston Parks & Recreation Department

Panel Facilitated Discussions

Jaime Gonzalez, The Nature Conservancy

Kelli Ondracek, Houston Parks & Recreation Department

Justin Bower, Houston-Galveston Area Council

Danielle Pieranunzi, SITES Green Business Certification Inc.

Sarah Newbery, Kinder Foundation

Afternoon Session – HOW

How to design, construct, and integrate environmental restoration projects in an urban setting.

Houston Arboretum Master Plan as Implemented by Design Workshop

Presenters

Emily Manderson, Blackland Collaborative

Jason Burt, Forney Construction

Susan Sherrod, Biohabitats

Panel Facilitated Discussions

Jason Burt, Forney Construction

Susan Sherrod, Biohabitats

Carolyn White, Harris County Public Health

Beth Clark, Clark Condon

Conners Ladner, Design Workshop

Friday April 14 – Day 2

Morning Session – MANAGE

Managing and monitoring restored ecosystems to reach and maintain goals.

Natural Channel Design-Ravine Restoration at the Arboretum, Brett Jordan, HydroGeo Designs

Presenters

Stephen Benigno, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Lee Marlowe, San Antonio River Authority

Marissa Llosa, Houston Parks Board

Panel Facilitated Discussions

Lee Marlowe, San Antonio River Authority

Marissa Llosa, Houston Parks Board

Courtney Hall, Memorial Park Conservancy

Derek Sanford, Armand Bayou Nature Center

Gabriela Sosa, Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Afternoon Session – MESSAGE

How to communicate, educate, and inspire.

Presenters

Tiffany Ritter, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Valeria Casas, The Student Conservation Association

Treasa Antony, Nature Heritage Society

Panel Facilitated Discussions

Valeria Casas, The Student Conservation Association

Anica Haymes, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Becky Martinez, Bayou Land Conservancy

Bethany Foshée, Coastal Prairie Conservancy

Dany Millikin, Houston Botanic Garden

Case Study Investigation – Texas A&M Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning presentation

The registration fee of $125 per person includes a Field Notes Workbook Deliverable, registration for both days, two-day parking pass, Thursday and Friday lunch and break refreshments, and Thursday happy hour for all interested participants.

For more information and to register, go to https://houstonarboretum.org/field-notes-symposium/ . Registration closes Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Houston Arboretum

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to

people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and

animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the

state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more

than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of