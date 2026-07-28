Commissioner Lesley Briones to Host Fiscal Year 2027 Harris County Budget Town Hall and Senior Resource Fair

Help shape Harris County’s future and connect with valuable resources

Commissioner Lesley Briones invites the public to an interactive town hall at Tracy Gee Community Center to express their priorities for the upcoming Harris County budget.

Public input is vital for a transparent budget process that is accountable to the people.

Residents can also share their opinions by taking our budget survey. Available in four different languages, it can be accessed online or in person at any Precinct 4 community center through August 7.

The town hall will also include a resource fair to connect seniors and caregivers with representatives from the Harris County Attorney’s Office, METRO, Alzheimer’s Association and AARP. The organizations will provide valuable information on safety, legal matters, and transit.

Commissioner Briones is dedicated to fighting for a balanced budget that funds core county services to ensure the safety and well-being of all Harris County residents.

Speakers:

Commissioner Lesley Briones, Harris County Precinct 4

Erica Lee Carter, Harris County Administrator, Office of County Administration

Daniel Ramos, Executive Director, Office of Management and Budget Service

Time:

Tuesday, June 28

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where:

Tracy Gee Community Center

3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042