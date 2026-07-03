Houston Broadway Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives for Falsettos

Playing July 28–August 16 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

(Houston, TX) – Houston Broadway Theatre (HBT) announces the cast and creatives for Falsettos at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts playing July 28–August 16. Tickets on sale now at houstonbroadwaytheatre.org .

Set against the backdrop of 1970s and 1980s New York, Falsettos explores the complexities of love, family, and identity with humor and heart. Originally written as two parts of a one-act musical trilogy, the groundbreaking musical by William Finn and James Lapine premiered on Broadway in 1992, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards®, winning Best Book and Best Original Score. The 2016 Broadway revival was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Centering around family, gender roles, Jewish identity and gay life, Falsettos is filled with humor and the positive portrayal of non-traditional family structures.

The Falsettos cast includes Zachary Prince as Marvin; Tyce Green as Whizzer; Bex Odorisio as Trina; Max Wolkowitz as Mendel; Parker Greer and Max Vu as Jason; Jisel Soleil Ayon as Charlotte; Jillian Butler as Cordelia; and Ethan Spell and Kenzie Henderson as swings.

Directed by Joe Calarco, who last year directed the critically acclaimed American Psycho for HBT and this year’s Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame with Choreography and Associate Direction by Hope Easterbrook. Joining Calarco and Easterbrook, the production team includes Music Direction by Garrett Taylor; Associate Music Direction by Jacob Carll; Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway; Costume Design by Colleen Grady; Lighting Design by Chris Lee; Sound Design by Andrew Harper; Wig and Hair Design by Tommy Kurzman; Prop Supervision by Charly Topper; Fight Direction by Kyle Clark; Intimacy Coordinator: Nancy Lynch; Casting by Jason Styres; Production Stage Manager Megan “Smalls” Smallwood; Production Manager Chris Gray; General Manager Reed Ridgley; and Associate General Manager Lauren Janoschka.

Falsettos

Book by William Finn and James Lapine

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

July 29–August 16, 2026

Wed – Fri at 7:30 p.m. | Sat at 2:00pm & 8:00pm | Sun at 1:00pm

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts | Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby St. | Houston TX 77002

LOVE CAN TELL A MILLION STORIES.

Falsettos is a hilarious and heartbreaking musical from Tony Award winner William Finn (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and acclaimed director James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George). It’s New York in the early 1980s, and Marvin’s life is complicated—he’s recently left his wife Trina for his boyfriend Whizzer, but he still wants to stay close to his son Jason. What could go wrong? Everything. And it’s spectacular. As Trina moves on and marries Marvin’s own psychiatrist, and Whizzer struggles with commitment, this unconventional modern family tries to figure out how to make it all work. From neurotic parents to awkward bar mitzvah planning, their tight-knit circle of friends and family navigate the chaos with humor and heart. But when an unexpected crisis emerges, they must come together and discover what being a family really means.

Funny, tender, and deeply human, Falsettos is an unforgettable celebration of love, family, and finding your way forward—no matter how unconventional the path.

TICKETING: Tickets start at $51 for Falsettos and are on sale now at houstonbroadwaytheatre.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby St., Houston, TX, 77002).

About Houston Broadway Theatre As a not-for-profit organization, the mission for the Houston Broadway Theatre includes captivating and uplifting the Houston community through exceptional musical theatre productions, in part by showcasing talent that mixes Houston performers with Broadway performers. By bringing innovative performances to the forefront, HBT aspires to be a beacon of artistic excellence for the Houston arts scene.