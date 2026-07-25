19 Million Eggs Recalled After Salmonella Sickens 98

More Than 19 Million Eggs Recalled as Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 98 People

By The Katy News Staff

Published July 25, 2026

Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators after more than 19 million eggs were recalled amid a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 98 people and resulted in 26 hospitalizations.

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. recalled 1,589,577 dozen white and brown shell eggs produced at farms in Texas. That represents approximately 19,074,924 individual eggs.

The recalled products were sold under several widely recognized names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Country Morning and Cal-Maine Sunups.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says consumers should not eat, serve or sell any eggs included in the recall.

No deaths had been reported as of the CDC and Food and Drug Administration’s July 24 update. The investigation remains active, and health officials have cautioned that the actual number of illnesses is likely higher than the confirmed total.

Which Eggs Are Being Recalled?

The recall includes certain white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs packaged in quantities of:

6 eggs

12 eggs

18 eggs

24 eggs

30 eggs

36 eggs

60 eggs

The affected cartons have sell-by or best-by dates ranging from July 20 through August 17, 2026.

Consumers should look for one of the following identifying codes printed on the left or right side of the carton:

P-1950

0840962

Only cartons containing one of those codes and a Julian date between 157 and 184 are included in the recall.

The Julian date may appear as a three-digit number rather than a conventional calendar date. Consumers should examine the entire printed code on the carton instead of relying only on the brand or expiration date.

Product photographs and a complete recall table are available through the FDA’s egg-outbreak investigation page.

What Brands Are Included?

The FDA identifies recalled eggs sold under brands including:

Kroger

Simple Truth

Brookshire’s

Country Morning

Cal-Maine Sunups

Not every carton sold under those brand names is affected. Consumers must compare the identifying plant code, Julian date and best-by or sell-by date with the recall information.

Eggs removed from their original cartons may be impossible to identify. The FDA recommends discarding eggs if consumers cannot determine whether they are included in the recall.

Where Were the Recalled Eggs Sold?

The eggs were produced and distributed from Texas farms between June 6 and July 3, 2026.

Recalled products were shipped to retail and food-service customers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

They were available to consumers at:

Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana

Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana

Smaller retailers and food-service operations in those states, as well as Mississippi and New Mexico

The FDA cautions that recalled products may have reached additional locations through further distribution.

Restaurants, schools, hospitals, assisted-living facilities and other organizations that purchase eggs through food-service suppliers should verify the identifying information on their inventory.

Outbreak Has Reached 17 States

Health officials have identified 98 infections across 17 states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Illinois

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

West Virginia

Reported illnesses began between November 21, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

Of 44 infected people interviewed about what they ate before becoming ill, 40—or 91%—reported consuming shell eggs.

FDA investigators identified Midwest Poultry Services as a common source for some cases. Samples collected at the company’s Texas farms tested positive for Salmonella, and genetic sequencing found that some samples matched the outbreak strain.

However, officials emphasized that eggs from this producer do not account for every reported illness. Investigators are working to determine whether other sources contributed to the outbreak.

Why the Confirmed Case Count May Increase

Foodborne-illness investigations rarely capture every person who becomes sick.

Many people recover at home without visiting a medical provider or being tested. Even when a patient is tested, it can take three to four weeks for investigators to determine whether the infection belongs to a particular outbreak.

That delay means recently occurring illnesses may not yet appear in the official case count.

The CDC also reported that genetic analysis predicted reduced susceptibility or resistance to certain antibiotics in samples from the outbreak. Most Salmonella infections do not require antibiotics, but health providers may need to consider different treatment choices in severe cases.

Patients should not attempt to treat a suspected infection with leftover antibiotics.

What Consumers Should Do Now

Anyone who has recalled eggs should:

Do not eat them. Do not attempt to make recalled eggs safe by cooking them. Return or discard them. Return the carton to the place of purchase for a refund or place it in a sealed container before discarding it. Check secondary containers. Inspect refrigerators, egg holders and storage bins where eggs may have been moved from their original cartons. Clean contaminated surfaces. Wash refrigerator shelves, containers, countertops and utensils that may have contacted the eggs. Wash your hands. Use soap and warm water after handling the carton, eggs or potentially contaminated surfaces.

The CDC recommends using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher to clean objects that may have touched the recalled products.

Restaurants and retailers must not sell or serve recalled eggs. They should also sanitize any surfaces or equipment that may have contacted the products.

What Are the Symptoms of Salmonella?

Salmonella illness usually develops between 12 and 72 hours after a person consumes contaminated food. Symptoms commonly last four to seven days.

Common symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach or abdominal cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Most people recover without specific medical treatment. However, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe illness.

In rare cases, the bacteria can spread from the intestines into the bloodstream and other parts of the body.

When Should You Contact a Doctor?

The CDC recommends contacting a healthcare provider promptly if a person experiences:

Diarrhea accompanied by a fever above 102 degrees

Diarrhea lasting longer than two days without improvement

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting that prevents liquids from being retained

Very limited urination

Dry mouth or throat

Dizziness when standing

Other signs of serious dehydration

Parents should closely monitor infants and young children because they can become dehydrated quickly.

People experiencing symptoms should tell their healthcare provider about any eggs they recently ate and whether those eggs may have been part of the recall.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Midwest Poultry Services announced the voluntary recall on July 22 after sharing testing results with the FDA one day earlier.

Federal and state investigators continue working to determine the full scope of the outbreak and whether additional products or sources are involved.

Consumers should retain photographs of carton codes and purchase receipts when possible. Those details may help retailers process refunds and assist public-health investigators if illness occurs.

The Katy News will update this report if the CDC or FDA expands the recall, identifies additional products or reports a change in the number of illnesses.