THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB 2026–2027 SEASON

Season Expands to 12 Performers and Introduces Signature Artists Ana Gasteyer, Babel Gilberto, and Jason Moran in an Intimate Music Club Setting

(Houston, TX) – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts with presenting sponsor ExxonMobil announce the Live at the Founders Club 2026–2027 Season, an intimate live music club experience showcasing local, national and international talent in a format not commonly offered in Houston.

The 2026–2027 Season introduces Signature Artists for the first time, which recognizes influential performers whose work has made a lasting impact on their fields. The inaugural group includes actress, singer, comedian, and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer; Grammy–nominated Brazilian musical icon Babel Gilberto; and acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur fellow Jason Moran. Signature Artists are sponsored by Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook.

Now featuring 12 concerts, the fourth season of Live at the Founders Club runs September 2026 through April 2027 and celebrates jazz, world music, and the Broadway Songbook.

“Every artist this season is, in the sense, ‘one of one,’ bringing a perspective and artistry that is uniquely their own,” said Debroah Lugo, the Hobby Center Vice President of Programming and Education. “The intimacy of the Founders Club means audiences experience that individually in a way they simply can’t anywhere else. Each performance becomes a ‘one-of-one’ moment, shared only by those in the room.”

Live at the Founders Club is set above the city with stunning views of downtown Houston.

“Live at the Founders Club was created to bring audiences closer to the artists and stories behind the music, and that vision continues to resonate,” said Mark Folkes, President and CEO of the Hobby Center. “As the series expands, we remain committed to presenting remarkable talent in a setting where every concert feels personal, every conversation is authentic, and every evening offers an experience that simply can’t be replicated in a larger venue.”

The Founders Club offers intimate memorable performances, table service, and a warm, social atmosphere. Guests may reserve a full table of four or enjoy shared seating. A full bar and selections from an exclusive menu curated by James Beard Award winning chef, Chris Shepherd are available before and during the event, with doors opening 90 minutes before showtime.

Full 12-show subscriptions, which include guaranteed access to all three Signature Artists, are available now, along with pre-selected 9-show and flexible 6-show Pick-Your-Own packages. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org/lafc for more information.

“LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB” 2026–2027 SEASON LINE-UP:

Orfeh’s Off the Record with Steven Jamail | Sept. 10 & 11

An Evening with Ana Gasteyer (Signature Artist) | Oct. 1 & 2

Leo Sandoval and the Jazz Houston Allstars (co-presented with Jazz Houston) | Oct. 8 & 9

Surrender: The Timeless Experience of the Music of India with Falu and Her Band | Oct. 29 & 30

The Devil I Knew with Nicole Zuraitis | Nov. 5 & 6

Evolution: Bringing Hot Gypsy Jazz into the 21st Century with Django Festival Allstars | Nov. 18 & 19

I’ve Gotta Be Me: A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. with Sidney DuPont | Jan. 28 & 29

Bria Skonberg | Feb. 18 & 19

Reencuentros with Cecilia Duarte | Mar. 4 & 5

Bebel Gilberto: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Tanto Tempo (Signature Artist) | Mar. 18 & 19

New York State of Mind with Ben Chavez | Mar. 25 & 26

Jason Moran Performs the Music of Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings (Signature Artist) | Apr. 22 & 23

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and selections from an exclusive menu curated by acclaimed Chef Chris Shepherd before the 7:30 p.m. performance. Food and beverage service is available throughout the evening.

TICKETING: Live at the Founders Club 2026–2027 Season subscriptions are available now. Full 12-show packages start at $399 and provide access to all three Signature Artists. Pre-Selected 9-show packages start at $279 and offer the option to add one Signature Artist performance. Flexible 6-show Pick-Your-Own packages start at $186 and allow subscribers to create a season tailored to their interests, with opportunities to purchase tickets to Signature Artists performances, subject to availability, when single tickets are released at a later date.

Subscribe now at TheHobbyCenter.org/lafcsub , by phone at 713-315-2525, or by email at boxoffice@thehobbycenter.org . Single tickets for individual shows will be available at a later date.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at TheHobbyCenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public on sale.

The Presenting Sponsor for the 2026–2027 Live at the Founders Club Season is ExxonMobil.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts deepens understanding of shared humanity by presenting engaging performances and educational programs that strengthen a sense of belonging and help shape a more cohesive and connected Houston community. Opened in 2002, the Hobby Center campus features three distinctive performance spaces: 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall, 500-seat Zilkha Hall, and the intimate 150-seat Founders Club. Welcoming more than 450,000 audience members each year, the Hobby Center presents a broad range of arts experiences, including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series, a full season of musical theater produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under The Stars, and performances by Houston, national, and international artists. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact. Through programs such as the ExxonMobil Discovery Series, the Hobby Center welcomes thousands of students to free, curriculum-connected performances while providing educators with classroom resources to extend learning beyond the stage.