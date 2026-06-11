ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon was placed on lockdown Thursday after officials detected a potential air quality issue inside the building, triggering a large-scale response from hazardous materials teams and emergency personnel.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, sophisticated safety systems within the building identified an air quality concern that required immediate precautionary measures while authorities worked to determine its significance.

As part of standard safety protocols, portions of the Pentagon were evacuated and employees in affected areas were instructed to shelter in place. Reports indicated that multiple floors and corridors were temporarily restricted while emergency responders conducted testing and assessments.

The Arlington County Fire Department confirmed that its Hazardous Materials Team responded to assist the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazmat unit. Witnesses reported seeing emergency personnel wearing full protective gear, including gas masks and chemical protection suits, as they investigated the situation.

Officials emphasized that the response was precautionary and that testing was ongoing to determine whether a hazardous substance was present or if the incident was the result of a system alert.

The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, employs tens of thousands of military and civilian personnel and maintains extensive security and environmental monitoring systems designed to detect potential threats.

As of Thursday afternoon, no injuries had been reported, and officials had not identified a specific hazardous material. Authorities said additional information would be released as the investigation continues.

Developing Story: The Katy News will continue to monitor updates and provide additional information as it becomes available.