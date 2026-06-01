Cross Creek West Adds Coventry Homes and Ravenna Homes in Fulshear

Cross Creek West Announces New Builders

(HOUSTON, TX – June 1, 2026) — Cross Creek West in Fulshear is adding two builders to complement its current line-up — Coventry Homes and Ravenna Homes.

The builders are expected to begin home pre-sales in the third quarter.

Coventry’s floor plans are designed for 50-foot homesites in Cross Creek West and range from 2,000 to 2,800 square feet. The eight floor plans are priced from the $450,000s.

Ravenna is building on larger, 60-foot lots, with homes priced from the low $600,000s with 14 plans to choose from. Both are expected to open model homes by year’s end.

“As our community grows, it’s important to have a wider mix of builders and floor plans to accommodate the different needs of buyers,” said Stephen Brovarone, General Manager of Cross Creek West. “Both Coventry Homes and Ravenna Homes are known for their innovative floor plans and quality construction. They are a perfect complement to our current mix of builders.”

Other builders in Cross Creek West include Highland Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes, Village Builders and Westin Homes. Pricing begins in the $390,000s.

The number of builders isn’t the only thing increasing in Cross Creek West — the Johnson Development community is also expanding its amenity offerings, with the recent announcement of four new parks opening this summer.

Silly Goose Park, designed for toddlers, offers swings, slides, musical play features, climbing play structures and shaded seating areas.

Sunset Park offers nearly an acre of green space with pickleball courts surrounded by sound-reducing plexiglass, a large playground and picnic tables with string lights.

The 8,000-square-foot Zoomies Dog Park will feature separate areas for small and large dogs, allowing them to safely run and play leash-free.

Also opening this summer is The Links, a 3,000-square-foot putting green with seven holes designed for residents to practice their short game.

Already open in the community is The Waterhole amenity complex with a pool, fitness center, playground, and courts for tennis and pickleball. Residents also have access to parks, pools and other amenities at sister community Cross Creek Ranch, which recently completed the sale of all new homes.

Residents of Cross Creek West also enjoy access to an onsite school, Haygood Elementary, which opened last August. Slated to open onsite next year are Debbie Urbanski Junior High School and Troy Williams High School.

Learn more about Cross Creek West, located on FM 359 north of downtown Fulshear, at www.crosscreekwesttx.com.

Photo Information

Johnson’s Development Cross Creek West is adding Coventry Homes and Ravenna Homes to its builder line-up, with pre-sales expected to begin later this year.

About Cross Creek West

Cross Creek West is a 1,258-acre master planned community located on FM 359 and Cross Creek West Boulevard in the City of Fulshear’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. A Johnson Development community, Cross Creek West will have more than 3,000 homes when complete. Fifteen acres have been set aside within the master plan for a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District elementary, now open, with another 100 acres for two new schools that are expected to open in 2027. The master plan also includes 5 acres for commercial development in the initial 475 acres of development. Greenbelts, waterways and amenities also make up the Cross Creek West master plan. For more information, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.

About Johnson Development Corp.

Johnson Development Corp., a nationally recognized leader in residential and commercial land development, is celebrating 51 years of creating award-winning communities. Since 1975, Johnson Development has set the standard for innovative design, exceptional amenities, and lasting value, establishing some of the nation’s most desirable master-planned communities in Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin and Central Texas, and Atlanta.

The company’s portfolio includes signature communities such as Sienna, Riverstone, Cross Creek Ranch, Woodforest, Viridian and Lake Arrowhead; the Dallas-Fort Worth communities of Trinity Falls and Viridian; and Bryson in Central Texas. Johnson Development also has expanded its portfolio with emerging communities, including Grange, Kresston and The George.

Guided by a legacy of excellence, Johnson Development remains committed to creating vibrant, sustainable places where families, businesses and communities thrive.

For more information, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.