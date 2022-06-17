New Home Sales Begin in Cross Creek West

(HOUSTON, TX – June 16, 2022) — Home sales in Cross Creek West have begun with Highland Homes being the first to offer designs in the new Fulshear community.

The builder has 14 floor plans for 60-foot properties available in Cross Creek West, and several homesites are on cul-de-sac streets and back to a greenway. The one- and two-story home designs range from 2,403 to 3,748 square feet and are priced from the $500,000s.

Standard features include three to five bedrooms, island kitchens, home offices and entertainment rooms. A three-car garage comes standard in most of the floor plans and can be added as an option on plans with two-bay garages. The designs also boast numerous structural options, including fireplaces, standalone tubs, extended covered patios and Flex Gen suites for multi-generational families. A model home will open later this year.

“Highland is a trusted name among homebuyers,” said Rob Bamford, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cross Creek West. “Customers are attracted to the builder’s beautiful architecture, high standards and superb customer service. We are so pleased to be partnering with them and our other exceptional builders to build in Cross Creek West.”

Newmark Homes will be the next to offer new homes in Cross Creek West, with sales expected to begin June 21. The builder will have 12 floor plans from its popular Artisan Series available in Cross Creek West. Homes situated on 50-foot properties will range from 2,354 to 3,989 square feet. Six waterfront properties will be available. Standard features of the one- and two-story designs include four bedrooms, island kitchens, formal living and dining rooms, game rooms and two-car garages. Pricing will be from the $440,000s.

Builders Lennar, Perry Homes and Westin Homes are expected to begin sales soon. Lennar is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and offers an “Everything’s Included®” package that includes smart home technology, energy-conscious features and more as standard. Perry Homes has been building homes for 55 years and operates in all four of Texas’ major markets. The builder has more than 350 home designs and has built more than 55,000 homes across 80 communities. Westin Homes builds in more than 30 communities in Houston and Austin, with homes featuring the builder’s signature rotunda foyer.

Cross Creek West is a Johnson Development community located on FM 359 and Cross Creek West Boulevard in Fulshear. The master plan also calls for 15 acres to be devoted to a proposed Lamar Consolidated Independent School District elementary. A recreation center, pool, tennis courts and fitness room are slated to open in summer 2023. Greenbelts and waterways will meander through the community. Plus, Cross Creek West residents will have access to amenities at nearby sister community Cross Creek Ranch.

When complete, Cross Creek West will accommodate more than 3,000 homes on 1,258 acres. For more information about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.