Meet Your New Best Friend At Weekley Park on Sunday!

Harris County Precinct 4 invites the community to come meet the adoptable dogs of Harris County Pets on Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Richard and Meg Weekley Park, 8440 Greenhouse Road in Cypress.

Join us for doggie meet-and-greets, fun crafts, temporary tattoos, snacks, and live music. All newly adopted dogs will receive goodie bags with essential items for their new homes.

As an open intake facility, Harris County Pets is required to accept all surrendered animals that come through its doors. Although the shelter can comfortably house 200 to 225 dogs, populations rose to more than 340 this summer. This adoption event will help alleviate dangerous overcrowding at the shelter and kick off a series of similar events this summer.

Regular adoption fees are $50 and include spaying and neutering, microchipping, a one-year Harris County pet license, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

To schedule an appointment, call 281-999-3191 or visit countypets.com.