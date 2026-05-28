New Businesses Coming to Katy, Texas in 2026: Restaurants, Retail Stores and Major Developments

KATY, TX — Katy continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in Texas, and with that growth comes a steady stream of new restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and service businesses opening across the area.
As new neighborhoods, commercial developments, and mixed-use projects expand throughout Katy and surrounding communities, residents can expect more dining options, shopping destinations, and family-friendly attractions in the months ahead.
Why Businesses Continue Choosing Katy
Katy’s rapid population growth, highly rated schools, expanding infrastructure, and proximity to Houston have made the area attractive to both national chains and locally owned businesses.
Developers continue investing in major commercial projects along Interstate 10, Katy Freeway, Grand Parkway (SH 99), and the growing areas of Katy, Cinco Ranch, Elyson, Jordan Ranch, Cane Island, and neighboring communities.
Business leaders cite several reasons for choosing Katy:
- Strong local economy
- Continued residential growth
- Family-oriented demographics
- High household income levels
- Easy access to major transportation corridors
- Expanding workforce opportunities
New Restaurants Residents Are Watching
Restaurant growth remains one of the hottest sectors in Katy.
Residents continue to search for new:
- Barbecue restaurants
- Mexican restaurants
- Seafood restaurants
- Asian cuisine
- Coffee shops
- Dessert and bakery concepts
- Family dining establishments
- Fast-casual restaurants
The demand for unique dining experiences has helped attract both regional favorites and national brands looking to expand their Texas footprint.
Retail Expansion Continues
Retail growth remains strong throughout the Katy area as developers work to meet the needs of a growing population.
Shoppers can expect continued investment in:
- Grocery stores
- Boutique retailers
- Sporting goods stores
- Home improvement businesses
- Specialty retailers
- Health and wellness centers
- Fitness facilities
Major commercial corridors continue attracting new tenants as shopping centers expand and new developments break ground.
Entertainment and Family Attractions
As more families move to Katy, developers are placing increased emphasis on entertainment options.
Popular categories include:
- Indoor recreation centers
- Family entertainment venues
- Children’s activity centers
- Sports training facilities
- Outdoor recreation destinations
- Community gathering spaces
These additions help support Katy’s reputation as one of the most family-friendly communities in the Houston region.
What Residents Want Most
According to discussions across social media and community groups, many Katy residents continue requesting:
- Additional sit-down restaurants
- More local coffee shops
- Family entertainment venues
- Specialty grocery stores
- Indoor attractions for summer months
- Live music venues
- Community event spaces
Developers and business owners closely monitor these trends when selecting future locations.
How to Stay Updated
The Katy business landscape changes rapidly. New projects, permits, grand openings, and development announcements occur throughout the year.
The Katy News will continue tracking new restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and commercial developments coming to Katy and the surrounding area.
Readers who know of a new business opening in Katy can submit information, photos, and announcements to The Katy News for possible coverage.
As Katy continues its growth trajectory, residents can expect even more opportunities to shop, dine, work, and enjoy everything the community has to offer.
Have you spotted a new business coming to Katy? Let us know in the comments below.