New Businesses Coming to Katy, Texas in 2026: Restaurants, Retail Stores and Major Developments

KATY, TX — Katy continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in Texas, and with that growth comes a steady stream of new restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and service businesses opening across the area.

As new neighborhoods, commercial developments, and mixed-use projects expand throughout Katy and surrounding communities, residents can expect more dining options, shopping destinations, and family-friendly attractions in the months ahead.

Why Businesses Continue Choosing Katy

Katy’s rapid population growth, highly rated schools, expanding infrastructure, and proximity to Houston have made the area attractive to both national chains and locally owned businesses.

Developers continue investing in major commercial projects along Interstate 10, Katy Freeway, Grand Parkway (SH 99), and the growing areas of Katy, Cinco Ranch, Elyson, Jordan Ranch, Cane Island, and neighboring communities.

Business leaders cite several reasons for choosing Katy:

Strong local economy

Continued residential growth

Family-oriented demographics

High household income levels

Easy access to major transportation corridors

Expanding workforce opportunities

New Restaurants Residents Are Watching

Restaurant growth remains one of the hottest sectors in Katy.

Residents continue to search for new:

Barbecue restaurants

Mexican restaurants

Seafood restaurants

Asian cuisine

Coffee shops

Dessert and bakery concepts

Family dining establishments

Fast-casual restaurants

The demand for unique dining experiences has helped attract both regional favorites and national brands looking to expand their Texas footprint.

Retail Expansion Continues

Retail growth remains strong throughout the Katy area as developers work to meet the needs of a growing population.

Shoppers can expect continued investment in:

Grocery stores

Boutique retailers

Sporting goods stores

Home improvement businesses

Specialty retailers

Health and wellness centers

Fitness facilities

Major commercial corridors continue attracting new tenants as shopping centers expand and new developments break ground.

Entertainment and Family Attractions

As more families move to Katy, developers are placing increased emphasis on entertainment options.

Popular categories include:

Indoor recreation centers

Family entertainment venues

Children’s activity centers

Sports training facilities

Outdoor recreation destinations

Community gathering spaces

These additions help support Katy’s reputation as one of the most family-friendly communities in the Houston region.

What Residents Want Most

According to discussions across social media and community groups, many Katy residents continue requesting:

Additional sit-down restaurants

More local coffee shops

Family entertainment venues

Specialty grocery stores

Indoor attractions for summer months

Live music venues

Community event spaces

Developers and business owners closely monitor these trends when selecting future locations.

How to Stay Updated

The Katy business landscape changes rapidly. New projects, permits, grand openings, and development announcements occur throughout the year.

The Katy News will continue tracking new restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and commercial developments coming to Katy and the surrounding area.

Readers who know of a new business opening in Katy can submit information, photos, and announcements to The Katy News for possible coverage.

As Katy continues its growth trajectory, residents can expect even more opportunities to shop, dine, work, and enjoy everything the community has to offer.

Have you spotted a new business coming to Katy? Let us know in the comments below.