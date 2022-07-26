Highland Homes Starts Sales of Townhomes in Cross Creek Ranch

Highland Homes has started sales of townhomes in the last section of new homes zoned to Katy Independent School District within Cross Creek Ranch.

The four floor plans offer 2,060 to 2,138 square feet and are priced from the $390,000s. The two-story designs also feature a kitchen island, three to four bedrooms, 2.5 to three baths and two-car garages. Front yard maintenance is included.

“These are gorgeous homes curated specifically for Cross Creek Ranch that offer a low-maintenance lifestyle,” said Rob Bamford, Vice President and General Manager of the Fulshear community. “The fact that these are the last new homes that we will have within Katy ISD make them even more desirable.”

The townhomes are being built near the entrance to Cross Creek Ranch. The Welcome Center, Italian Maid Café and the Adventure Island water park are also nearby.

Highland Homes is also building on 55-foot homesites in the Creek Rush neighborhood, which is located in the final section of Cross Creek Ranch to be developed.

In all, eight builders offer homes in Cross Creek Ranch, from townhomes to single-family homes and homes for people age 55 and older. All residents enjoy access to the many amenities found in Cross Creek Ranch, including water parks, pools, a sports park, dog park, lakes, playgrounds, trails and more. Pricing is from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.