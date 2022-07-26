Fulshear Book Clubs Announce August Reading Selections

Share your love of reading with other book lovers at one of the book clubs that meet monthly at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library,

8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. New members are always welcome.

The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Monday, August 8, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Celeste Ng’s novel, Little Fires Everywhere. This title is available in print, audio, and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies. This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.

The Fulshear Night Readers Guild will meet on Monday, August 29, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is The Awakening: A Solitary Soul, written by Kate Chopin. This title is available in print, audio, and digitally as an e-audiobook and ebook on OverDrive and as an e-audiobook on Hoopla; call the library to check availability of additional print copies. This book club meets on the lasts Monday of every month.