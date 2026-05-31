The federal government is launching a new savings and investment program known as “Trump Accounts,” designed to help families build long-term financial security for their children.

The program, which officially launches July 4, 2026, provides eligible children with a $1,000 government-funded investment account that can grow over time through stock market investments and additional family contributions.

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are government-backed investment accounts created to help American children begin building wealth from an early age.

The accounts are designed to function similarly to long-term retirement and investment accounts, with funds invested in low-cost stock market index funds. The goal is to encourage financial literacy, investing, and future economic opportunities for younger generations.

Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, may qualify for a $1,000 government-funded deposit into their account.

Who Is Eligible?

According to federal guidelines, eligible children must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a valid Social Security number

Be under 18 years old

Have a parent or guardian complete the required enrollment process

Children born from 2025 through 2028 are eligible for the government’s $1,000 seed contribution.

Children born before 2025 may still be able to open an account but generally will not qualify for the federal deposit.

How Parents Can Get a Trump Account

Parents or guardians can begin the process by:

Step 1: Create an IRS Account

Parents must sign in to their IRS account using ID.me verification.

Step 2: Complete IRS Form 4547

The IRS requires families to submit Form 4547 to establish eligibility for the account.

Step 3: Download the Trump Accounts App

After completing the IRS enrollment process, families can download the official Trump Accounts app and create an account to manage their child’s investment account.

Step 4: Wait for Approval

Eligible families will receive notification once the account is approved and funded.

Can Families Add More Money?

Yes.

Parents, grandparents, relatives, employers, and other contributors can add money to the account.

Current guidelines allow contributions of up to $5,000 per year, helping families potentially grow the account significantly over time.

Financial experts say that even small annual contributions could lead to substantial growth by the time a child reaches adulthood due to compound investment returns.

When Can the Money Be Used?

The funds generally remain invested until the child reaches age 18.

Once eligible, the money may be used for purposes such as:

Higher education expenses

Purchasing a first home

Starting a business

Other approved financial goals

The account can also transition into other retirement-style investment accounts as the child becomes an adult.

Why the Program Is Receiving Attention

Supporters say the program gives children a financial head start and encourages families to begin investing early.

The initiative has drawn national attention because nearly every qualifying child can receive a government-funded investment account without requiring parents to make an initial contribution.

Financial analysts note that long-term market growth could significantly increase the value of the original $1,000 deposit over the years.

Where to Learn More

Parents can learn more and begin the enrollment process through the official government website and IRS resources.

As the July 2026 launch date approaches, officials encourage families to verify their child’s eligibility and prepare the necessary documentation to avoid delays.

For many families, the new Trump Account program could represent an opportunity to begin building long-term financial security for the next generation.