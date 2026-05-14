Space Ocean and Parsimoni Partner to Develop Shared Orbital Research and Computing Infrastructure

Collaboration aims to expand access to software-defined satellite platforms for academic and commercial missions

Brownsville, TX — May 14, 2026 – Space Ocean and Parsimoni have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly develop a next-generation satellite platform designed to support academic research, commercial experimentation, and emerging in-orbit computing applications.

The collaboration will focus on creating a highly flexible, software-defined orbital infrastructure platform capable of supporting multiple users, payloads, and applications on shared satellite assets. The initiative is intended to help universities, research institutions, and commercial operators gain more affordable and scalable access to orbital testing and research opportunities.

As demand for in-space experimentation, AI-enabled orbital systems, and commercial space applications continues to grow, the companies believe shared orbital infrastructure will play a critical role in accelerating innovation while reducing barriers to entry for organizations seeking access to space.

Under the agreement, Space Ocean will lead satellite architecture and platform engineering efforts, while Parsimoni will develop the secure payload management environment through its proprietary SpaceOS technology and Satellite App Store platform.

Together, the companies aim to create a secure and software-defined orbital environment capable of hosting multiple academic and commercial missions simultaneously while maximizing spacecraft utilization and operational flexibility.

“This partnership represents an important step toward a more accessible and scalable space economy,” said Paul S. Mamakos, CEO of Space Ocean. “The next phase of space commercialization will require infrastructure that is flexible, software-driven, and capable of supporting a broad ecosystem of researchers, innovators, and commercial operators. By combining our engineering expertise with Parsimoni’s SpaceOS platform, we are working toward a future where access to orbital research and computing infrastructure becomes significantly more available.”

Miklos Tomka, CEO of Parsimoni, added, “Our vision has always been to transform satellites into programmable, secure, and commercially scalable computing environments. Through this collaboration with Space Ocean, we intend to enable universities, researchers, and commercial operators to deploy applications and workloads in orbit more efficiently while opening new opportunities for shared infrastructure and in-space innovation.”

The partnership will initially focus on the development of a flat-sat testing and validation platform within the next 12 months. The terrestrial platform is intended to support academic research projects, software validation, payload testing, and orbital application development before deployment to space.

Following this milestone, the companies intend to pursue deployment of their first in-orbit satellite platform.

The long-term vision of the collaboration includes the development of a constellation of satellites dedicated to supporting scientific research, technology validation, orbital AI experimentation, and commercial applications worldwide.

In addition to supporting academic missions, the collaboration is expected to explore new commercial models for orbital infrastructure, including the ability to securely deploy third-party applications and utilize unused onboard computing resources for revenue-generating workloads.

The companies also plan to align their university outreach initiatives and institutional partnerships to build a broader ecosystem connecting researchers, commercial operators, and emerging space technology organizations.

By combining secure software-defined payload operations with scalable satellite infrastructure, Space Ocean and Parsimoni aim to help accelerate the commercialization of low Earth orbit while enabling more organizations to participate in the growing space economy.

About Space Ocean Corp

Space Ocean Corp is developing integrated orbital logistics infrastructure to support long-duration space missions and in-space resource utilization. The company is focused on advancing water as foundational infrastructure for sustained operations beyond Earth orbit.

About Parsimoni

The team at Parsimoni empowers organizations to optimize operational efficiency and maximize profitability through data-driven insights and streamlined business process management. By bridging the gap between complex logistical challenges and lean execution, Parsimoni prepares businesses to scale sustainably in a competitive global market.