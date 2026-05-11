Cinco Ranch High School students attend Texas FBLA State Leadership Conference 

Cinco Ranch High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter once again proved its excellence at the Texas FBLA State Leadership Conference, held at the Kalahari Resort from March 1-3. A total of 55 members competed in various events with 25 placing in the top five in Texas, while 22 qualified for the FBLA National Leadership Conference in San Antonio this summer.

Sophomore Michelle Onianwa earned the distinguished position of Texas FBLA State Parliamentarian, continuing Cinco Ranch FBLA’s strong legacy of holding state officer positions. Michelle follows in the footsteps of graduating seniors Alyssa Jiang, State Secretary and Heather Tan, State Parliamentarian, who concluded their officer terms at the conference.

Reflecting on her journey, Michelle shared, “Right before the positions were announced, I started tearing up because I thought there was no way I got parliamentarian. I couldn’t stop smiling for the rest of the day. Becoming parliamentarian is a moment I’ll never forget, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in helping me achieve my goal!” Heather Tan, the current State Parliamentarian, mentioned, “I was elated to pass my term off to the next parliamentarian!”

The State Leadership Conference was more than just a competition. It was an experience to remember. Students balanced rigorous events with time to connect and celebrate. Whether it was taking photos around the Kalahari Resort, supporting fellow members during competitions, or enjoying the waterpark after long days, Cinco Ranch FBLA made the most of every moment.

A highlight of this year’s conference was the inaugural SLC Gala. For the first time, members gathered for an evening of music, dancing, and celebration. Students filled the dance floor with energy, with one of Cinco Ranch’s freshman ambassadors, Maria Pimentel, especially stealing the spotlight with her enthusiasm and moves.

Additionally, the conference welcomed Yasha Nagathan, the FBLA National President, offering students an opportunity to engage with a national officer and gain insight into the broader impact of FBLA.

Throughout it all, Cinco Ranch FBLA once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence, leadership, and community. As these students look ahead to nationals, FBLA next year, or graduation, they carry with them unforgettable memories and experiences.