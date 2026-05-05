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  • May 5, 2026

Katy Youth Oliver Climbs to 3rd Place in Jr. Ranger Competition, Needs Daily Votes – Only 2 days left to vote!

Vote For Oliver!

Oliver, a passionate nature lover and bird enthusiast, is currently in 3rd place in the 2026 Jr. Ranger Competition—and he needs daily community votes to stay there.

From a young age, Oliver has had a deep love for the outdoors, especially birds. His dream is to attend college and become an ornithologist, studying and protecting bird species around the world. One of his biggest goals is to travel to Africa to see his favorite bird, the greater honeyguide, in its natural habitat. He’s also inspired by nature’s beauty closer to home and dreams of visiting Hawaii to experience its waterfalls and landscapes.

This competition is more than just a title for Oliver—it’s a step toward his future and a chance for the community to rally behind a young person who is genuinely passionate about wildlife and conservation.

You can view his profile and vote for him here.

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