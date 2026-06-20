What Katy’s Historic Rice Farming Heritage Has in Common with the Daisy Airgun Museum

By The Katy News

ROGERS, Ark. — During a recent visit to the Daisy Airgun Museum in Rogers, Arkansas, one thing became clear: communities that preserve their history often create a stronger sense of identity for future generations.

At first glance, a museum dedicated to BB guns might seem far removed from Katy, Texas. However, the story behind the Daisy Airgun Museum shares surprising similarities with Katy’s own journey from a small agricultural community to one of the fastest-growing areas in Texas.

The Daisy story began in the late 1800s when a company manufacturing windmills offered a small air rifle as a promotional item. The rifle became so popular that it eventually transformed the business into what would become Daisy Outdoor Products, one of America’s most recognizable names in recreational shooting sports.

Today, the Daisy Airgun Museum showcases more than a century of American history, innovation, marketing, manufacturing, and outdoor traditions. Visitors can explore rare airguns, historic advertisements, and exhibits that tell the story of a company that became woven into American culture.

Katy’s story follows a different path but shares many of the same themes.

Long before master-planned communities, shopping centers, and major roadways transformed the area, Katy was known for its rice farming heritage. The fertile prairie lands surrounding Katy helped establish the city as one of Texas’ most important rice-producing regions. The arrival of the railroad further accelerated growth, connecting local farmers to markets across the state and beyond.

Today, reminders of that history can still be found through local landmarks, historical buildings, museums, and community organizations dedicated to preserving Katy’s past.

Just as Rogers celebrates the legacy of Daisy, Katy continues to honor the pioneers, farmers, railroad workers, and business leaders who helped build the community residents enjoy today.

The visit also serves as a reminder that history is often found in unexpected places.

What began as a simple BB gun evolved into a museum that attracts visitors from across the country. Likewise, Katy’s history extends far beyond what many newcomers realize. From rice fields and railroads to energy, healthcare, education, and technology, the city has experienced remarkable growth while still maintaining connections to its roots.

As communities continue to expand, preserving local history becomes increasingly important. Museums, historical societies, and community storytellers help ensure future generations understand how their hometowns developed and why certain traditions continue today.

Whether exploring the Daisy Airgun Museum in Arkansas or learning about Katy’s agricultural heritage closer to home, one lesson remains the same: communities thrive when they remember where they came from.

For Katy residents planning a summer road trip, the Daisy Airgun Museum offers an interesting look into a unique chapter of American history. And for those staying closer to home, Katy’s own rich history provides plenty of opportunities to discover the stories that helped shape the community we know today.

Sometimes, the best way to appreciate your hometown is by visiting another community that values its own history just as much.

Address: 202 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756