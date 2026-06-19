YMCA of Greater Houston Opens Doors as Cooling Centers During Record-Breaking Heat Waves Locations will provide air-conditioned relief during operating hours from June 19 to 21

As extreme heat continues to impact the region, the YMCA of Greater Houston is opening its doors to help and serving as cooling centers at YMCA locations across the city. From Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21, during operating hours, all YMCA of Greater Houston locations will provide safe, air-conditioned lobby space for anyone seeking relief from the heat.
“We’re proud to serve as cooling centers, providing a welcoming space where the community can cool off and connect with others during this period of extreme heat,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.
The YMCA of Greater Houston will remain a place of opportunity, growth and community for all. YMCA locations will provide air conditioning and safe spaces for those seeking relief from the heat. A photo ID will be required to enter the YMCA of Greater Houston locations.
For more information on the nearest cooling center location and operating hours, visit ymcahouston.org.
YMCA locations across Houston
YMCA locations across Houston
- Brenda and John Duncan YMCA
o 10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041
- D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA
o 19915 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070
- Fort Bend Family YMCA
o 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, TX 77459
- Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA
o 1234 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018
- Houston Texans YMCA
o 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021
- Lake Houston Family YMCA
o 2420 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, TX 77339
- Langham Creek Family YMCA
o 16725 Longenbaugh Drive, Houston, TX 77095
- M.D. Anderson Family YMCA
o 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009
- Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street
o 1350 Main Street, Katy, TX 77494
- Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch
o 22807 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494-3599
- Perry Family YMCA
o 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
- Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA
o 808 Pease Street, Houston, TX 77002
- The Woodlands Family at YMCA Branch Crossing
o 8100 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382
- Trotter Family YMCA
o 1331 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
- Vic Coppinger Family YMCA
o 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland, TX 77581
- Weekley Family YMCA
o 7101 Stella Link Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
- Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA
o 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049
- West Orem Family YMCA
o 5801 West Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77085