YMCA of Greater Houston Opens Doors as Cooling Centers During Record-Breaking Heat Waves Locations will provide air-conditioned relief during operating hours from June 19 to 21

As extreme heat continues to impact the region, the YMCA of Greater Houston is opening its doors to help and serving as cooling centers at YMCA locations across the city. From Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21, during operating hours, all YMCA of Greater Houston locations will provide safe, air-conditioned lobby space for anyone seeking relief from the heat.

“We’re proud to serve as cooling centers, providing a welcoming space where the community can cool off and connect with others during this period of extreme heat,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.

The YMCA of Greater Houston will remain a place of opportunity, growth and community for all. YMCA locations will provide air conditioning and safe spaces for those seeking relief from the heat. A photo ID will be required to enter the YMCA of Greater Houston locations.

For more information on the nearest cooling center location and operating hours, visit ymcahouston.org.

YMCA locations across Houston

YMCA locations across Houston

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

o 10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA

o 19915 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070

Fort Bend Family YMCA

o 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, TX 77459

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA

o 1234 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018

Houston Texans YMCA

o 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021

Lake Houston Family YMCA

o 2420 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, TX 77339

Langham Creek Family YMCA

o 16725 Longenbaugh Drive, Houston, TX 77095

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

o 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009

Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street

o 1350 Main Street, Katy, TX 77494

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch

o 22807 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494-3599

Perry Family YMCA

o 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

o 808 Pease Street, Houston, TX 77002

The Woodlands Family at YMCA Branch Crossing

o 8100 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Trotter Family YMCA

o 1331 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057

Vic Coppinger Family YMCA

o 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland, TX 77581

Weekley Family YMCA

o 7101 Stella Link Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

o 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049

West Orem Family YMCA

o 5801 West Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77085