Woman Killed After Tesla Crashes Through Katy-Area Home; Driver Injured, Authorities Say

KATY, Texas — An elderly woman was killed and the driver of a Tesla was injured after a vehicle crashed through a home in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in a residential neighborhood west of Houston. Investigators say a Tesla left the roadway, struck the home, and caused significant structural damage. The impact resulted in the death of a woman who was inside the residence at the time of the crash. The Tesla driver survived and was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to secure the damaged structure while investigators examined what may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the home where the Tesla entered the residence.

Officials have not announced whether speed, medical issues, impairment, vehicle malfunction, or any driver-assistance technology played a role in the crash. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, no charges have been announced.

The incident adds to growing public attention surrounding crashes involving electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. However, investigators have not indicated that any automated driving feature was involved in this specific Katy-area crash. Authorities say they will continue reviewing evidence before determining the cause.

Residents in the neighborhood expressed shock over the incident, with many noting the severity of the damage caused when the vehicle entered the home. The tragic crash serves as a reminder of the risks posed when vehicles leave the roadway in residential areas.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.