High Water Alerts Issued Across Katy and Houston as Heavy Rain Creates Flooding Concerns

KATY, Texas — Drivers across Katy, West Houston, and the greater Houston area are being urged to use caution as heavy rainfall continues to create hazardous driving conditions and high-water concerns on roadways throughout the region.

Weather officials have warned that periods of intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, underpasses, frontage roads, and locations near bayous and drainage channels. Several roads across Harris County have already experienced high-water conditions, with reports of stalled vehicles and temporary lane closures.

Residents traveling between Katy and Houston should remain alert for rapidly changing conditions, especially during periods of heavy rainfall. Even roads that appear passable can become dangerous within minutes when rainfall rates increase.

Areas of Concern

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the following areas:

Katy and West Houston

Barker Cypress Road

Mason Road

Fry Road

Eldridge Parkway

Addicks Reservoir area roads

Grand Parkway (SH 99) frontage roads

Low-lying sections near drainage channels and creeks

I-10 Katy Freeway Corridor

Frontage roads along I-10

Low-lying entrance and exit ramps

Areas approaching central Houston where drainage systems may become overwhelmed during heavy rain

Houston Area

Downtown Houston underpasses

Memorial Drive near Buffalo Bayou

Allen Parkway

Portions of US-290

Areas along I-45 North

Low-water crossings throughout Harris County

Officials remind drivers that most flood-related vehicle rescues occur when motorists attempt to drive through water-covered roadways.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Live monitoring:

Safety officials continue to stress the importance of the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” message. Just a few inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the roadway, while deeper water may hide damage beneath the surface.

Drivers should:

Avoid flooded streets and underpasses.

Allow extra travel time.

Reduce speed during heavy rain.

Never attempt to drive around barricades.

Monitor local weather and traffic updates before traveling.

Stay Informed

Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts, emergency alerts, and traffic reports throughout the day as conditions can change rapidly.

If you encounter flooded roadways, report dangerous conditions to local authorities and seek an alternate route whenever possible.

The Katy News will continue to monitor weather developments and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Have photos or videos of flooding in Katy or surrounding communities? Send them to The Katy News for possible publication and community updates.