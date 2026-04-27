Katy Community Lions Club Picnic 2026: Family Event at Katy City Park on May 9

Join the Katy Community Lions Club Picnic on May 9, 2026, at Katy City Park. Enjoy food, games, and family fun. Tickets available now.

Katy Community Lions Club Picnic – May 9, 2026

The Katy community is invited to attend the Katy Community Lions Club Picnic on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Katy City Park Arboretum Pavilion (2046 Katy City Park Rd., Katy, TX).

This family-friendly event brings together residents for an afternoon of food, outdoor games, and community engagement in one of Katy’s most popular parks.

Family-Friendly Activities and Entertainment in Katy

Guests can enjoy a variety of activities designed for all ages, including:

Cornhole competition

Outdoor games for kids and adults

Picnic-style dining in a relaxed park setting

50/50 raffle

Auction featuring the event’s cornhole boards

This event is ideal for families looking for things to do in Katy, TX and a great way to connect with the local community.

Food and Admission Details

Admission includes a full picnic-style meal:

11 years & up ($20):

2 hot dogs, chips, cookie, drink, plus popcorn or a snow cone

2 hot dogs, chips, cookie, drink, plus popcorn or a snow cone Kids 10 & under ($5):

1 hot dog, chips, cookie, drink, plus popcorn or a snow cone

Free Treat for Kids Who Bring a Book

As part of a community-focused initiative, children who bring a book for elementary through 6th grade kids will receive a free popcorn or snow cone.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets can be purchased in advance by scanning the QR code on the official event flyer or at the event.

Be sure to join the Katy Community Lions Club Picnic on May 9 at Katy City Park! Enjoy food, games, and family fun from 1–5 PM. Tickets available now.