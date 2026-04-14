Katy ISD Partners in Education Launches Spring 2026 Food for Families Campaign

KATY, TX – Katy ISD Partners in Education is proud to launch the annual Spring Food for Families campaign. Through Food for Families, donations are converted into gift cards that give families the flexibility to purchase groceries and other essential items. More importantly, they provide peace of mind.

It’s more than a gift card—it’s support.

While the need remains steady, the impact of community support continues to be significant. During the Fall 2025 campaign, Food for Families raised $39,179, served 665 families, and reached all 76 campuses, providing each family with a $75 gift card for essential needs.

Now, the focus shifts to secondary students, where the need often looks different, but is just as critical.

This spring, the goal is to support 300 families at junior high and high school campuses, helping ease the growing demands faced by older students balancing academics, extracurricular activities, jobs, and family responsibilities.

“For many of our older students, life doesn’t stop when the school day ends,” said Karen Lewis, Executive Director of Community Partnerships, “They are helping care for siblings, working jobs, and managing rigorous academic schedules. This campaign is about taking one thing off their plate so they can focus on being students.”

The Spring 2026 campaign invites businesses, community organizations, and individuals to come together once again to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Katy ISD students and families. Whether giving individually, as a family, or through a company, every contribution matters. A $75 donation supports one family, and gifts of any amount are deeply appreciated.

Donations are accepted through May 8 online through Katy ISD Pay N’ Go or, at [tinyurl.com/food4familiesspring2026]tinyurl.com/food4familiesspring2026, or by check made payable to “Katy ISD Food for Families” and mailed to: Partners in Education, Katy ISD ESC, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494.

Together, we can continue to strengthen our schools, support our students, and care for the families who need it most.

About Food for Families: Food for Families, a Katy ISD Partners in Education yearly initiative, rallies community support for Katy ISD families in need through the funding of grocery gift cards. To learn more about opportunities to give, visit the Partners in Education page under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org or contact partnersineducation@katyisd.org.