Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Kitchen Collectibles worth the Money

by Dr. Lori Verderame

Kitchen collectibles are common and sought after for a few reasons. No one likes to toss Grandma’s favorite frying pan or Mom’s bundt cake mold because of their sentimental value. The connection between food prep and family history makes most people skiddish about getting rid of any type of vintage kitchenware. I still have my mom’s mix master. It doesn’t work that well, but it has a place in my kitchen in her honor. And, she was a very good cook.

So, nowadays, with most valuable kitchen collectibles dating back to the 1970s or before, you can find objects that are all the rage. Look for functional objects that look back to bygone eras like electric can openers, mix masters, and blenders. Of course, manufacturer’s marks or other symbols on these objects are clear on most kitchenware items. Some manufacturers, like Corningware, FireKing, Fiestaware, Hamilton Beach, Pyrex, among others even offer online information about the history of their companies and show the corresponding marks on the objects and their dates. Always look on handles and on the underside of kitchen objects for marks.

Objects by certain kitchenware brands are more valuable than others and this typically responds to quality. Look for quality in your kitchenware pieces when collecting because like condition, quality relates to value. With the 2026 anniversary approaching, kitchenware items from 1976 Bicentennial era are increasing in value and will hit a sales peak in 2026. Collect colonial themed items now and resell them in 2025 when America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The colors that were popular in the 1970s –avocado green, coppertone red, and harvest gold—hold their value well. Objects in these colors are all the rage in 2025 with collectors and shoppers who love to decorate with Age of Aquarius trends. Pyrex covered casseroles in certain rare patterns from the 1960s-1970s can range in value from $35-$200. The 50-year rule is in effect now as Americans collect in 50-year cycles and items from the 1970s are all the rage with collectors now.

Kitchen items must be of high quality, by known brands, in excellent condition to command high values on the market. The internet has made everything easier to source, so collectors are now very picky about condition and quality.

When it comes to kitchenware, mint condition is hard to come by because kitchenware is intended to be used. Most kitchenware is well used and used for many years. Damage, abrasions (scratches), and other condition issues will negatively impact value, but that is to be expected with this category of collectibles. Sets are coveted by collectors and so are vintage kitchenware sets in their original boxes. For example, casserole dishes or oven bakeware with matching lids are typically worth more than dishes missing their lids.

Some kitchen pieces bring higher values than others based on who might have used the item. For instance, I recall when my client sent me a photo of a plate with an eagle image on it. She had purchased it at a yard sale for $1. I immediately alerted her that her eagle plate was more than just a patriotic piece of china. It was part of the White House china set belonging to President Benjamin Harrison. It was worth $1,000. She received my appraisal report and sold the $1 plate to an online collector for the appraised value of $1,000.

I teach How to Sell Old Stuff for Profit class on Zoom which teaches new resellers the steps to successfully selling vintage items both online and in person. Online platforms like eBay are an option but it is only one of the outlets for reselling collectibles for a good ROI. There are many other ways to sell such items. If you’d rather sell off-line, that’s a viable option too.

Ph.D. art and antiques appraiser, YouTube star with 100 million views on her channel www.YouTube.com/DrLoriV , and award-winning media personality, Dr. Lori Verderame presents her popular Antiques Appraisal Comedy Tour nationwide. She appears on Netflix, History channel, and CBS & ABC networks. Want to know what your stuff is worth? or Sell your Old Stuff for Profit? Visit www.DrLoriV.com or call (888) 431-1010.