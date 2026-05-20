EPA Announces $76 Million to Reduce Lead in Drinking Water in Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS (May 20, 2026) – Today, EPA is announcing $76,607,000 in funding to protect Texas from exposure to lead in drinking water. This investment will go directly to states through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and is part of EPA’s unwavering commitment to Making America Healthy Again.

This funding will go toward finding and replacing lead pipes (also known as lead service lines) that deliver water to homes. Communities can use these funds for identifying lead pipes, planning removal projects, and funding replacement of these lead service lines. Lead is a powerful neurotoxin that is especially harmful to children. Each lead service pipe removed and replaced delivers real, tangible human health benefits in communities across our great nation.

“An investment in removing lead pipes is an investment in America’s children and families,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer. “The Trump EPA is committed to tackling lead exposure and this $2.9 billion will help protect current and future generations across America by accelerating local efforts to find and replace toxic lead pipes.”

“This funding will help keep children safe from lead exposure, give parents peace of mind, and protect the next generation of Americans,” said EPA Region 6 Administrator Scott Mason, “EPA will continue prioritizing policies and actions that ensure every American has reliable access to clean water.”

Providing clean, safe drinking water is a top priority under EPA’s Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative and reducing exposure to lead is a critical piece of ensuring clean water for all Americans.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds are financial assistance programs run by states to help water systems achieve the health protection objectives of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). The agency is distributing funding based on the best available information on the location of approximately 4 million lead service lines across the country. As good stewards of taxpayer dollars, EPA will work with states to ensure this funding is promptly provided to communities to support efforts to reduce exposure to lead through drinking water.

The Trump EPA is committed to tackling the lead issue like never before. EPA recently published a revamped lead website, found at epa.gov/lead , including a new StoryMap about Lead and Children’s Health . The streamlined website allows parents and caregivers, contractors, health care professionals, and other users to quickly find critical information on how to prevent exposures from lead. This is one of many actions being undertaken by EPA under the government-wide Federal Lead Action Plan , which was launched in President Trump’s first term as a blueprint for reducing lead exposure through collaboration among federal agencies.

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State Funding Total Arkansas $27,456,000 Louisiana $27,456,000 New Mexico $27,456,000 Oklahoma $27,456,000 Texas $76,607,000

Background

Since the 1970s, EPA has worked alongside partners at the federal, state, Tribal, and local levels to protect children’s health and make progress in reducing lead exposures and lead-related health risks. Despite improvements over the last 50 years, ongoing exposures to lead where our families live, work, and play present a health risk, especially to children.

To combat this issue, in 2025 the Trump EPA reestablished a committee of senior leaders across the agency’s program offices and ten regions to drive success in reducing children’s exposure to lead. This renewed agency-wide focus is centered around strengthening cooperative federalism, streamlining actionable risk communications, and unleashing private sector innovation to protect human health and the environment.

Please see epa.gov/lead for additional information.