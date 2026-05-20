Richmond, TX – Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong hosted a meeting with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the historic courthouse to discuss a number of issues and challenges facing the state and the county. The visit by a sitting attorney general is something rare for Fort Bend, and County Judge Wong welcomed the opportunity to highlight the dynamic potential of one of the fastest growing counties in Texas.

“I appreciate Attorney General Ken Paxton for taking the time to come to Fort Bend County for this official visit,” said Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong. “Attorney General Paxton has shown tremendous leadership over the years, and his insights regarding the challenges facing Fort Bend are both inciteful and welcomed.”

Attorney General Paxton chose to meet with County Judge Wong due to the growing influence of Fort Bend County, the corruption and scandal of the previous administration, and to welcome him into the leadership position.

“I have known County Judge Wong for some time, and I have the utmost respect for his achievements and his reputation,” said Attorney General Paxton. “He has been appointed by not one but two Texas governors to leadership positions, and I have no doubt that Fort Bend County is in good hands under County Judge Wong.”

Attorney General Paxton has been a leader in fighting for Texas values and the rule of law. His office was instrumental in providing guidance on a number of matters facing Fort Bend County, and County Judge Wong looks forward to using his experience to build stronger relationships between Fort Bend County and other statewide offices and organizations.