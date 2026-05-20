‘Iridescent: The Light I AM’ unveils God’s presence in every season of life

New book connects Scripture to life through 12 gemstones and 12 sobriety steps, revealing healing, hope and a God who meets us amid pain

KATY, Texas – Jen Brodal, in her debut work titled “Iridescent: The Light I AM” (published by WestBow Press), leading readers through a compelling blend of memoir and spiritual reflection, leading them through a transformative journey of faith, healing, and self-discovery.

Inspired during one of the most difficult seasons of her life — following grief, loss and a cross-country move — the author describes the book as both therapy and testimony, shaped by what she experienced as the voice of God.

“Iridescent: The Light I AM” revolves around the idea that God’s light is ever-present, guiding individuals through both hardship and joy. Here, Brodal intertwines lived experiences with biblical events, illustrating how spiritual truths continue to unfold today. She draws a compelling connection between the 12 gemstones representing Israel’s tribes, the 12 foundation stones in Revelation, and the 12 steps of sobriety, offering a fresh and relatable way to understand Jesus. From the rainbow covenant in Genesis to the foundation stones of the New Jerusalem in Revelation, the book demonstrates how ancient principles can serve as practical tools for navigating modern day mishaps and joys.

“This is my walk with sobriety, guided by the love and grace of the prismatic Savior who is waiting for each of us to surrender,” Brodal states. “In the worst and most vulnerable times of my life, he offered the most beautiful and shining gems of prismatic light, making a path at every point.”

In a time when many are searching for meaning, stability, and truth, “Iridescent: The Light I AM” offers a gentle reminder: that hope, security, and purpose are found not in the world, but in a relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Iridescent: The Light I AM”

By Jen Brodal

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 190 pages | ISBN 9798385070091

E-Book | 190 pages | ISBN 9798385070060

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jen Brodal enjoys creating Christian content and runs a small ministry in Texas. She shares her life with honesty and warmth, telling her story of ups, downs, and everything between. In doing so, she helps others see how stories from the Bible apply to everyday life.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.