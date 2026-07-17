Sharron Melton to Emcee 2nd Annual Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is pleased to announce that Sharron Melton, dynamic morning anchor for CW39 Houston, and two-time Emmy-nominated and award-winning journalist will serve as emcee for the 2nd Annual Voices for Children Abuse Prevention Luncheon on Friday, September 11, 2026 from 11am until 1pm.

Melton, along with 500 community leaders, advocates, and concerned citizens will gather at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land Town Square to raise critical funds and awareness for the protection and healing of children affected by abuse and neglect.

The luncheon will feature a powerful keynote by Rachel Fischer, an author, international consultant, public speaker and advocate with extensive expertise in forensic nursing, human trafficking and victim advocacy.

Fischer, is a certified Forensic RN through the International Association of Forensic Nurses with more than a decade of Emergency Department nursing experience. Her credentials include certifications in both adult/adolescent and pediatric sexual assault examinations. In addition, she serves as a legal nurse consultant, licensed private investigator and licensed Personal Protection Officer.

Drawing from both professional expertise and personal lived experience, Fischer has become a leading voice in the fight against modern-day human trafficking. Her work includes locating and recovering missing children, conducting extensive research on trafficking dynamics and collaborating with nonprofit organizations and law enforcement agencies around the world to improve outcomes for survivors.

Since 2013, Fischer has shared her story and field experience with audiences worldwide, helping to promote healing for survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking, strengthen investigations, support law enforcement efforts and advance justice for victims. She continues to work with organizations across the globe to combat human trafficking and violence while advocating for systemic change.

A Critical Need in Our Community

With over 6,000 reports of child abuse in Fort Bend County last year alone, the need for prevention and healing services has never been more urgent. The luncheon aims to raise $600,000 to sustain services for children currently receiving forensic interviews, therapy, and advocacy—and to expand life-saving prevention education to additional children and parents in the coming year.

“We are at a tipping point,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO of Child Advocates of Fort Bend. “Federal funding is in jeopardy, and prevention services are critically underfunded. Yet, 70% of abuse is preventable. With community support, we can change the trajectory for thousands of children.”

Statistics Tell the Story:

1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18.

and will be sexually abused before the age of 18. 90% of children who are sexually abused know their abuser.

who are sexually abused know their abuser. Only 1 in 10 children who are sexually abused will tell someone.

children who are sexually abused will tell someone. Children who experience abuse are 9 times more likely to become involved in criminal activity.

are to become involved in criminal activity. Abused children are 25% more likely to experience teen pregnancy and 40% more likely to struggle with substance abuse.

are to experience teen pregnancy and to struggle with substance abuse. Every $1 invested in prevention saves an estimated $6 in future costs related to healthcare, criminal justice, and lost productivity.

Currently, the luncheon has raised $111,350 toward its fundraising goal, including sponsorships from generous supporters including the Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation, Betty Baitland / Eileen Akerson, OCuSoft, Inc, Razorback Direct Oilfield Solutions & Services, LLC and Exchange Club of Sugar Land and more. Organizers are seeking 30 additional sponsors to meet their fundraising goal. Attendance is building with 130 guests confirmed to date.

The luncheon will spotlight the urgent need for prevention education, especially in the face of growing threats from internet exploitation, bullying, and trafficking. It will also emphasize the importance of community unity in breaking the silence around abuse and investing in a safer future for all children.

Event Details:

What: Voices for Children Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon

When: Friday, September 11, 2026, from 11am until 1pm

Where: Houston Marriott Sugar Land

Why: To raise $600,000 for child abuse prevention and healing services

To become a sponsor, purchase tickets, or learn more, please visit https://www.cafb.org/events/luncheon/.

Sponsorships of $2,000 – $25,000 are available. To sponsor or for information, contact Lisa Moore at LMoore@cafb.org. By becoming a sponsor your name will be included among those who have publicly denounced child abuse in our community. Your name will be included in our marketing and social media.

For more information on Child Abuse Prevention, to request a speaker, or to view a list of topics available for presentations, visit www.cafb.org or contact Dana at DMersiovsky@cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 27,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon supports Prevention, Outreach and Advocacy programs for children and is set for September 11, 2026. Sponsorships of $2,000 – $25,000 are available. For more information contact Lisa Moore at LMoore@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.