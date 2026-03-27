Texas Tightens Licensing Eligibility While Expanding Reciprocity for Skilled Workers

Texas is reshaping occupational licensing in two directions at once. For contractors in state-regulated trades such as electrical and air-conditioning work, and for professionals in fields like cosmetology and other occupations overseen by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the state is tightening scrutiny of lawful presence and Social Security documentation. At the same time, it is making it easier for already licensed workers from other states to move into Texas through reciprocity agreements. Together, those changes point to a licensing system that is becoming more restrictive on eligibility, but more flexible on interstate mobility. (TDLR)

The first major shift concerns lawful-presence verification. In January 2026, TDLR announced that certain applicants for an initial license or renewal would be required to submit documents establishing lawful presence in the United States. The agency tied the move to federal law, specifically 8 U.S.C. § 1621, which limits eligibility for certain state public benefits, including professional and commercial licenses. TDLR’s proposed rule at 16 TAC §60.39 says applicants selected for verification must provide qualifying documents before a license can be issued or renewed. (TDLR)

The second major change came from Attorney General Ken Paxton. In Opinion KP-0516, issued on February 10, 2026, Paxton said Texas Family Code § 231.302(c)(1) unambiguously requires licensing authorities to request, and applicants to provide, a Social Security number. The opinion overruled 2001 Opinion JC-0409 and said agencies cannot solicit or accept attestations that an applicant simply has no Social Security number. That interpretation directly targets a practice reflected in TDLR’s long-running “no Social Security number” application process. (Texas Attorney General)

Even so, the policy change is more nuanced than a blanket ban on all immigrants. TDLR’s lawful-presence guidance shows that some noncitizens may still qualify for licenses if they can document lawful presence and work authorization, including through records such as permanent resident cards, refugee travel documents, certain I-94 records, asylum-related notices, or employment authorization documents. State officials also told commissioners in March that some noncitizens would remain eligible under exceptions recognized by federal law. In practice, the tightening is aimed at undocumented applicants, not every foreign national or every immigrant worker. (TDLR)

The latest step came on March 24, 2026, when the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation approved a rule change that officials said would require people seeking a broad range of licenses, from electricians to dog breeders, to prove they are in the country legally, with implementation planned for May 1. According to testimony before the commission, fewer than 2% of TDLR-issued licenses lacked an attached Social Security number, but officials also said that figure could not be used to determine how many licensees were undocumented, because some noncitizens lawfully live and work in the United States through federal programs. The agency also received 450 public comments on the proposal, all but 28 opposing it.

That opposition highlights the central concern for contractors, salons, schools, and other businesses that rely on licensed labor: workforce supply. Speakers at the March 24 hearing warned that the new verification rules could reduce the skilled workforce, burden small businesses, and push some workers into unlicensed or underground work. Those concerns carry weight in a state where unauthorized immigrants are estimated to number about 1.7 million and work across key industries, including sectors touched by TDLR oversight. Supporters of the change, however, argue that professional licensing is a state benefit that should be reserved for people who meet Texas and federal eligibility standards. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said after the vote that the rule protects the integrity of the licensing system and helps ensure jobs go to “hardworking Texans.”

At the same time, Texas is moving in the opposite direction for workers who already hold licenses elsewhere. House Bill 11, signed by Gov. Abbott on May 29, 2025, directs TDLR to maximize reciprocity agreements with states whose licensing standards are substantially equivalent to Texas requirements. The Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation adopted the implementing rules on January 5, 2026, with an effective date of January 15. Since then, TDLR has expanded electrician reciprocity with states including Alabama and Iowa, allowing qualifying journeyman and master electricians to enter the Texas market through a faster, more streamlined process. (Texas Legislature Online)

For Texas employers, the message is mixed but unmistakable. The state wants tighter control over who is eligible for a license, while also reducing friction for credentialed professionals moving in from other states. For undocumented workers, that means a harder path into regulated occupations. For licensed professionals from comparable states, it means a smoother entry into the Texas market. Taken together, these changes suggest a more selective licensing environment, stricter on immigration-related eligibility, but more open to interstate recruitment and competition. (Texas Attorney General)