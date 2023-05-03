Your Family’s Pool Safety Depends on Hiring Licensed Electricians To Perform Electrical Work Near Water

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation urges property owners to hire licensed electrical contractors who are specifically trained to work on wiring or equipment located within 20 feet of a body of water, including pools, lakes or beaches.

Electrical contractors, electricians or residential appliance installers should not perform this type of electrical work unless they’ve received the proper training for water and electrical safety.

“Hiring someone who is not licensed and trained to perform electrical work near pools or lakes or beaches could lead to improperly installed electrical work that can electrocute people in the water or nearby. Don’t take that risk,” said TDLR Executive Director Mike Arismendez Jr.

New pool electrical installation must be done by licensed electricians working for an electrical contractor. Pool electrical maintenance must be done by licensed electricians working under an electrical contractor or licensed residential appliance installers working for a residential appliance installation contractor.

SAFETY TIPS FOR POOLS AND ELECTRICITY

At the beginning of pool season each year, it’s always a good idea to have a licensed electrician to perform periodic inspections of electrical equipment around your pool, spa or fountain, just to make sure the equipment is still safely operating.

Any electrical wiring that is within 20 feet of a swimming pool should have protection from a ground fault circuit interrupter, INCLUDING UNDERWATER LUMINAIRES (pool lights).

Except for specially designed lighting fixtures, don’t put electrical fixtures or receptacles within 5 feet of a pool.

Never use an outdoor electrical outlet that isn’t protected with a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) that is working properly. Before using the outlet, test the GFCI by pushing the test button on the receptacle or on the breaker inside the electrical panel. If the GFCI isn’t working properly, hire a licensed electrician to fix it.

Make sure overhead electrical lines do not pass over the pool. In fact, it’s best to keep a pool at least 25 feet away from power lines in all directions.

Allow at least 18 feet of clearance between overhead power lines and a diving board, deck, platform, slide, or observation area. Never build an in-ground pool or set up an above-ground pool over underground electric cables.

Pools and pool decking should be installed at least 5 feet away from all underground utility lines.

Be sure to comply with any local building codes that may provide more stringent guidelines than the ones that have been listed.

When hiring an electrical contractor, be sure to check whether they are licensed by TDLR: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/verify.htm .