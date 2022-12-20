Christmas and New Year’s drivers urged to move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles

If you see tow trucks and other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated, do you know what to do?

Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the roadside.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and chances are, they may break down, get involved in crashes or be stopped by law enforcement. Pay attention to what’s happening around you and be prepared to react quickly.

“Please slow down or move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. It’s the safe thing to do and it’s the law. Our tow truck licensees work hard every day to help people who are stranded on the side of the road. And, like everyone else, they are anxious to return home safely each night,” said Mike Arismendez Jr., executive director for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). “Holiday memories are made when family gathers. Do your part to make that happen for all.”

TDLR regulates tow trucks as well as driver education and driving safety courses, and motorcycle safety courses.

Safety tips for driving this holiday season: