TDLR seeks volunteers to serve on 16 advisory boards and committees

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation needs volunteers to serve on 16 advisory boards and committees to provide technical knowledge and industry expertise to the agency, which regulates 37 professions in Texas.

“TDLR needs Texans who care about their communities to participate on our advisory boards and committees,” said TDLR Executive Director Mike Arismendez Jr. “Thanks to a change in state law, we’re able to hold most of our advisory board meetings online, so members no longer have to travel to Austin to meet. We hope that more people will want to get involved.”

Many of the vacancies that TDLR aims to fill are for public members who do not have a connection to the industry of their appointed board and will represent Texas consumers. Most terms on the boards and committees last for six years, although some terms may be shorter because a seat has been vacated by a member who was unable to complete their term.

Advisory board members are appointed by the chair of the Texas Commission on Licensing and Regulation. There is no financial compensation for membership.

The following boards and councils currently have vacancies:

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Contractors Advisory Board, 6-year terms:

Official of Municipality with Population Not more than 250,000

Official of Municipality with Population Greater than 250,000

Architectural Barriers Advisory Committee, 3-year terms:

Consumer with Disabilities

Consumer with Disabilities

Behavior Analyst Advisory Board, 6-year terms:

Parent or guardian of a current or former recipient of applied behavior analysis services

Licensed Assistant Behavior Analyst

Code Enforcement Officers Advisory Committee, 6-year term:

Structural Engineer/Architect

Dietitians Advisory Board, 6-year terms:

Public Member

Public Member

Elevator Advisory Board, 3-year term:

Public Member/Disabled

Hearing Instrument Fitters and Dispensers Advisory Board, 6-year term:

Doctor of Otolaryngology

Licensed Breeder Advisory Committee, 4-Year terms:

Licensed Breeder

Veterinarian

Animal Control Officer

Massage Therapy Advisory Board, 6-Year term:

Public Member

Midwives Advisory Board, 6-Year term:

Public Member

Orthotists and Prosthetists Advisory Board, 6-Year term:

Public Member who uses Orthosis

Registered Sanitarian Advisory Committee, 6-year term:

Consumer/Public Member

Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Advisory Board, 6-Year term:

Public member

Texas Water Well Drillers Advisory Council, 6-year term:

Public Member

Towing and Storage Advisory Board

Peace Officer/Population More Than One Million Residents

Used Automotive Parts Recycling Advisory Board, 6-Year terms:

Domestic Auto Parts Business