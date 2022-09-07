TDLR seeks volunteers to serve on 16 advisory boards and committees

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation needs volunteers to serve on 16 advisory boards and committees to provide technical knowledge and industry expertise to the agency, which regulates 37 professions in Texas.
“TDLR needs Texans who care about their communities to participate on our advisory boards and committees,” said TDLR Executive Director Mike Arismendez Jr. “Thanks to a change in state law, we’re able to hold most of our advisory board meetings online, so members no longer have to travel to Austin to meet. We hope that more people will want to get involved.”
Many of the vacancies that TDLR aims to fill are for public members who do not have a connection to the industry of their appointed board and will represent Texas consumers. Most terms on the boards and committees last for six years, although some terms may be shorter because a seat has been vacated by a member who was unable to complete their term.
Advisory board members are appointed by the chair of the Texas Commission on Licensing and Regulation. There is no financial compensation for membership.
The following boards and councils currently have vacancies:
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Contractors Advisory Board, 6-year terms:
- Official of Municipality with Population Not more than 250,000
- Official of Municipality with Population Greater than 250,000
Architectural Barriers Advisory Committee, 3-year terms:
- Consumer with Disabilities
- Consumer with Disabilities
Behavior Analyst Advisory Board, 6-year terms:
- Parent or guardian of a current or former recipient of applied behavior analysis services
- Licensed Assistant Behavior Analyst
Code Enforcement Officers Advisory Committee, 6-year term:
- Structural Engineer/Architect
Dietitians Advisory Board, 6-year terms:
- Public Member
- Public Member
Elevator Advisory Board, 3-year term:
- Public Member/Disabled
Hearing Instrument Fitters and Dispensers Advisory Board, 6-year term:
- Doctor of Otolaryngology
Licensed Breeder Advisory Committee, 4-Year terms:
- Licensed Breeder
- Veterinarian
- Animal Control Officer
Massage Therapy Advisory Board, 6-Year term:
- Public Member
Midwives Advisory Board, 6-Year term:
- Public Member
Orthotists and Prosthetists Advisory Board, 6-Year term:
- Public Member who uses Orthosis
Registered Sanitarian Advisory Committee, 6-year term:
- Consumer/Public Member
Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Advisory Board, 6-Year term:
- Public member
Texas Water Well Drillers Advisory Council, 6-year term:
- Public Member
Towing and Storage Advisory Board
- Peace Officer/Population More Than One Million Residents
Used Automotive Parts Recycling Advisory Board, 6-Year terms:
- Domestic Auto Parts Business
See this page (https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/media/vacancies.htm) for details on specific membership requirements and how to apply.