High School Decathlon Host DecaCon Pop-Culture Con Fundraiser

Day of Fun, Games, Cosplay, Tournaments

March 24, 2026 (Katy, TX) – Come join the games and festivities at Katy I.S.D. Paetow High School Decathlon team’s inaugural DECACON, pop-culture convention fundraiser for American Decathlon, on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. at Patricia E. Paetow High School, 23111 Stockdick School Rd. in Katy, TX. The day-long event features special guest Bradly Smith from Ryans’ Toy Review and Combo Panda and includes video games, tabletop games, artists, comics, writers’ workshops, vendors and food. There will also be tournaments held in video games, Magic: The Gathering and smash game, cosplay contest with prizes and much more! Admission is $5 and can be purchased at the door.

DecaCon is from the mind of Comicpalooza founder and current Paetow Decathlon Team advisor John Simons. “I became an author after moving on from Comicpalooza and started teaching high school to support my new career. When I took over a new class, Academic Decathlon, and realized that we needed to fundraise to pay for competition participation, I thought a con might be more fun than a sponsored spirit night out. Thus, DecaCon was born!”

All proceeds benefit the Paetow High School Decathlon. For Cosplay Contests, sign-up begins at 10:00am on-site.

Event details

WHO: Patricia E. Paetow High School Decathlon Team

WHAT: DecaCon, Pop-Culture con fundraiser

WHERE: 23111 Stockdick School Rd. Katy, TX 77493

WHEN: Saturday, March 28, 10:00am to 5:00pm